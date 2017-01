Twitter reacts to Manchester United's late win over Middlesbrough

A late win on Sir Alex Ferguson's birthday = perfect gift for the legendary manager!

@falsewinger by Sripad Humour 01 Jan 2017, 09:19 IST

Making Sir Alex proud...

Manchester United walked away with all 3 points from the jaws of defeat as Martial and Pogba struck late to secure a 2-1 win. Ibrahimovic scored in the first half but was surprisingly disallowed by referee Lee Mason.

Manchester United fans were jubilant as the Red Devils are now on a 12 match unbeaten streak!

“The Game Changers!”

Goal 1: Pogba pass - Ibra flick on - Martial goal.



Goal 2: Mata cross - Pogba goal.



In Ibra and Pogba we have two genuine game changers. — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) December 31, 2016

Mata was the game changer today, yes Martial scored the important goal but Mata was brilliant since coming on. — Randolph (@Randy4u2nv) December 31, 2016

What an observation!

#ShirtNumberTheory



Goal scorers: Martial (11) + Pogba (6) = 17



Assistants: Ibra (9) + Mata (8) = 17



Happy 2017 — Santiago (@ItsMants) December 31, 2016

That front line though...

Ibra , pogba , mata , martial , miki , rashford , Herrera on the pitch same time. What a way to end 2016 — Pablo (@NickJ_MufC) December 31, 2016

Our attack is pure filthy if we keep Martial in the team playing like he did today. Mkhi, Martial, Ibra, Pogba, Mata etc — - (@Lee20495) December 31, 2016

Ibra,Mkhitaryan,Mata,Martial,Rashford and Pogba were all in,imagine the banter that was waiting if we lost.. Delete those drafts you haters — Sammy. (@Muraya_slim) December 31, 2016

Anyone who doubted #Mourinho mentality then consider the,fact we finished with Ibra, Martial, Mata, Rashford, Miki, Pogba and Herrara #MUFC — The Norvan Geezer (@tommo63) December 31, 2016

Rashford Martial IBRA Pogba Mkhitaryam Mata on a football pitch. You wan die? — Jnr. (@__Femi) December 31, 2016

Lee Mason was the talking point of the match!

Absolutely appalling decision by Lee Mason in ruling out Ibrahimovic's clever finish. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 31, 2016

Middlesbrough have quite a player in Lee Mason, was unplayable today. — (Mkhit)Aryan (@theunitedmanc) December 31, 2016

That is another awful decision against #mufc this season. Risible refereeing from Lee Mason. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) December 31, 2016

Ibrahimovic got robbed lmao FIFA paid Lee Mason to stop Ibra from equalling Messi's record in 2016. Uefalona at again — _ (@DeGeaed) December 31, 2016

Despite Lee Mason's considerable efforts, United win again. Sorry @FA, you tried your hardest but couldn't quite stop us. Again. #MUFC — Gareth Johnson (@MrGazzyBoy) December 31, 2016

We still won but man Lee Mason needs to be suspended next week. — Chu (@ChuBoi) December 31, 2016

Perfect gift for Sir Alex on his birthday!

Jose Mourinho tells #MUTVHD that Sir Alex "deserved this" win on his 75th birthday. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/8cPdC7IGYe — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 31, 2016

Happy Birthday Sir Alex pic.twitter.com/zGaC3QkuRc — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) December 31, 2016

We got Jose on Sir Matt's birthday, on the day Sir Alex won treble.... It's Mourinho time



pic.twitter.com/F2w26ViQQx — SemperFiUnited (@SemperFiUnited) December 31, 2016

84': Man United 0-1 Middlesbrough

85': Man United 1-1 Middlesbrough

87': Man United 2-1 Middlesbrough



Only on Sir Alex's birthday! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/efwyVhZ80p — Manchester United (@ManUtds_News) December 31, 2016