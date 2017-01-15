Twitter trolls Paul Pogba as Manchester United and Liverpool draw
Pogba was guilty of conceding the penalty from which Liverpool scored after he handled the ball inside the box.
Manchester United scored a late equaliser to draw 1-1 with Liverpool at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Zlatan Ibrahimovic proved to be United’s savior once again, as his goal in the 84th minute helped the home side, walk out of the game with a point.
However, it was world’s most expensive player – Paul Pogba – who stole the headlines for his first-half handball inside the box that helped Liverpool take the lead as James Milner found the back of the net from the spot.
The Frenchman was contesting with Lovren for the ball during a Liverpool set-piece when he clearly handled the ball inside the box, following which the referee- Michael Oliver awarded the away side a penalty.
Not only that, soon after during a United corner Pogba was guilty of a vicious foul on Henderson as he grabbed the Liverpool midfielder by the neck before bringing him down inside Liverpool’s box.
Twitter, as you would expect, didn’t spare the world’s most expensive transfer and trolled him for conceding the penalty. Here are the best tweets:
