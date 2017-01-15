Twitter trolls Paul Pogba as Manchester United and Liverpool draw

Pogba was guilty of conceding the penalty from which Liverpool scored after he handled the ball inside the box.

When dabs go wrong?

Manchester United scored a late equaliser to draw 1-1 with Liverpool at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Zlatan Ibrahimovic proved to be United’s savior once again, as his goal in the 84th minute helped the home side, walk out of the game with a point.

However, it was world’s most expensive player – Paul Pogba – who stole the headlines for his first-half handball inside the box that helped Liverpool take the lead as James Milner found the back of the net from the spot.

The Frenchman was contesting with Lovren for the ball during a Liverpool set-piece when he clearly handled the ball inside the box, following which the referee- Michael Oliver awarded the away side a penalty.

Not only that, soon after during a United corner Pogba was guilty of a vicious foul on Henderson as he grabbed the Liverpool midfielder by the neck before bringing him down inside Liverpool’s box.

Twitter, as you would expect, didn’t spare the world’s most expensive transfer and trolled him for conceding the penalty. Here are the best tweets:

Priorities?

"Yes, wer're losing, but the Pogba hashtag is trending and that's worth far more than 3 points." -- Ed Woodward right now — Brooks Peck (@BrooksDT) January 15, 2017

Mourinho: Pogba needs to focus this week, and stay out of the limelight.



Woodward: Or we could just make loadsa fucking wonga off him? pic.twitter.com/Y0YlMCF8a0 — TheODDSbible (@TheOddsBible) January 15, 2017

Pogba - £90m, fancy haircuts, own hashtag, gives away a stupid penalty



Milner - Free transfer, happily reverts to full back, scores the pen — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 15, 2017

One Dab too costly?

I appreciate it’s part of his brand, but would rather Pogba didn’t dab when trying to head the ball. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) January 15, 2017

Pogba dabbed in their box. Unreal mentality — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) January 15, 2017

#Pogba trying to clear that by dabbing. — FK³ (@fkhanage) January 15, 2017

Pogba there place's where u Dont dab



And that's a place u don't — Arsene's Chilean (@ArsenesChilean) January 15, 2017

Mourinho: Why have you put your hands up there Paul, it's really cost us.



Pogba:.....#MUNLIV #pogba https://t.co/bnq393wDj7 — James (@JamesHawker9) January 15, 2017

Did Pogba just give a penalty away by dabbing in his own box? — Spencer FC (@SpencerOwen) January 15, 2017

That hashtag didn’t go well after all

The wrath of the hashtag Gods. #Pogba — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) January 15, 2017

So cool that Pogba now has his own emoji: — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) January 15, 2017

Oh wow, they've changed the Pogba hashtag - #Pogba — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 15, 2017

Bloody hell, this new Pogba emoji is decent. — Coral (@Coral) January 15, 2017

It’s the truth that hurts!

If you have your own transfer trailer and hashtag, you better be good. Pogba has been recently but just not at it so far today. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) January 15, 2017

Paul Pogba having probably the worst game in his life, surrounded by side hoardings of his own face and name taking the piss out of him. pic.twitter.com/LMH6rBgoQ3 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 15, 2017

Pogba so bored owning midfield he decided to play goalkeeper instead — Michael Caley (@MC_of_A) January 15, 2017

Pogba was playing well recently when he had plain hair. He gets a fancy haircut and goes to shite. The graph tells us all: pic.twitter.com/0gEl99FxF3 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 15, 2017

What the P really stood for pic.twitter.com/1gO8A6EiZN — Aaron (@ReidTheGame) January 15, 2017

That MMA move on Henderson!

royal rumble is only later this month m8 https://t.co/CmSpqxEmsF — unkelspaghetti (@ziyaads_holhare) January 15, 2017

When you switch from playing Assassin's Creed to FIFA pic.twitter.com/Ls50XX8ujn — k (@krazyfrog) January 15, 2017

And some more MMA by Rojo this time, on his own teammate

The haircut that stole the show?

Barber: What you want?

Ramsey: Show me a graph of Pogbas career after he joined United

Barber: Say no more fam pic.twitter.com/rHlz86ExkF — Ilkuy (@Ilkuypls) January 15, 2017

Man Utd fans after that STUPID Pogba handball... WTF pic.twitter.com/kOqqE33KIz — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) January 15, 2017

Manchester united fans be like: "If you can't support us when we move from 6th to 6th, don't support us when we move from 6th to 6th again" — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) January 15, 2017

The Yellow in Pogba’s hair is a clear indication that he is indeed playing for Liverpool today. Just forgot to give him the shirt. — George Benson (@MrGeorgeBenson) January 15, 2017

And all hell broke loose!

And how can you keep Zlatan away from it....

Zlatan Ibrahimovic for Man Utd:



- Games: 13

- Goals: 13

- Assists: 4



He is 35 years old pic.twitter.com/AUAN8d9u95 — Footy Jokes (@Footy_Jokes) January 15, 2017

Manchester United



Zlatan Ibrahimovic FC — Dill B (@dbaron46) January 15, 2017