U16 Y-League: Bengaluru FC U16s win against Sudeva FC

BFC U16s Come From Behind To Grab Three Points In U16 Y-League

by Press Release News 02 Feb 2017, 19:04 IST

Bengaluru FC’s U16 Academy side grabbed a late win against a resilient Sudeva FC from Delhi, in the U16 Y-League, at the Nagoa Ground, in Goa, on Thursday. After conceding in the early stages, the persistent Colts scored two in the 66th and the 82nd minute of the game to clinch their first win in the campaign.

Bengaluru suffered a setback in the 15th minute as Bupender Singh, Sudeva’s striker gave the opponents a lead early in the game. Just when the Colts seemed to have settled into the pace of the game, youngster Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia, the goal scorer from the previous clash against DSK Shivajians, was stretchered off with an injury. The first half saw many chances for the Bengaluru side but Sudeva took the lead going into the break.

The Colts came out all guns blazing in the second half as they continued to display their dominance in possession and were rewarded with a goal in the 66th minute. A mistimed tackle by Sudeva’s defender allowed Lalrintluanga Chawnglut to score from the spot.

The game remained level until the 82nd minute when a delicate lob by Amay Morajkar saw the ball fall to the feet of Rahul Ranjan who got his name on the score sheet with a neat finish to give the Blue Colts their first win of the campaign.

The Colts next face Redstar Football Academy from Thrissur on Sunday.