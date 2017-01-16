Valencia seal loan signing of Italy striker Zaza

By Richard Martin

MADRID (Reuters) - Valencia have bolstered their attacking options by signing Italy forward Simone Zaza on loan from Juventus until the end of the season after West Ham United cancelled their existing loan deal for the player, the Spanish club said on Sunday.

Zaza, 25, has struggled at West Ham this season, failing to score in 11 appearances in all competitions, prompting the Premier League side to free him to join the struggling six-times Spanish champions, who are languishing in 17th place in La Liga.

"Valencia have completed the signing of Simone Zaza on loan from Juventus until the end of the season. The player passed a medical with the club and signed his contract on Sunday," said a statement from the Spanish club.

"The agreement will see him become a Valencia CF player until the conclusion of the 2016/17 campaign, with an option to buy."

Valencia have endured one of their worst ever campaigns this season, sacking coach Pako Ayesteran and seeing his successor Cesare Prandelli resign last month claiming the club had broken promises to him about transfer targets.

Caretaker manager Salvador Gonzalez 'Voro' picked up his first win on Sunday since retaking charge of the club after Prandelli's departure with a 2-1 win over Espanyol, which saw the stricken club go four points clear of Sporting Gijon, who occupy the final place in the relegation zone.

