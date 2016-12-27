Vazquez hopes Rodriguez will stay as teammate at Real Madrid

Madrid, Dec 27 (IANS) Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Vazquez said he wished his teammate James Rodriguez from Colombia will stay at the Spanish footbal ...

by IANS News 27 Dec 2016, 13:24 IST

Madrid, Dec 27 (IANS) Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Vazquez said he wished his teammate James Rodriguez from Colombia will stay at the Spanish football powerhouse.

Vazquez made the remark on Monday after the ceremony in which he was invested as the ambassador of Spanish municipality of Curtis. He was born at A Coruña in the municipal area in 1991, reports Efe.

The Spanish midfielder said that the Colombia midfielder was his very close friend and is a great player.Vazquez also pointed out that his Portuguese teammate Pepe, who could continue his career in China, had a great career in Real Madrid and in football.

“He's a very good friend of mine and I hope that he stays. I have a lot of affection for him and he's a really great player. Pepe has had an impeccable career at Real Madrid and in football and whatever he does will be looked on well by us.”

He said that everything Pepe did, would be received well by the squad.The midfielder expressed his happiness that Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo won the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2016 for the fourth time.

As for La Liga leader Real Madrid, Vazquez pointed out that the squad was in good shape and doing well in the standings.He, however, said there was a long way to go still to the end of the season.

Vazquez hoped that Real Madrid would continue making very good progress toward a title win.

James Rodriguez has not had too many chances to play in the first team this season. When he has had the opportunity he hasn’t taken it. Rodriguez has seen his minutes dwindle over the his three seasons at Los Blancos.

He has several suitors as well with Chelsea and Manchester United the most interested. There is talk of a swap deal between Chelsea and Madrid with Courtois going the other way. The Blues keeper is a known admirer of Madrid and is very likely to leave the club next summer.

The Belgian has been linked with Madrid since June and he even admitted he sees himself returning to Madrid one day.

--IANS

tri/vt