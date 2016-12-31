Vicente Del Bosque talks about how Real Madrid undervalue their managers

Vincente Del Bosque offers support to Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane.

Del Bosque feels that adequate credit has not been given to Real Madrid manager Zidane

What’s the story?

Speaking to Spanish outlet, El Confidencial former Spain and Real Madrid boss Vincente Del Bosque has hit out at people who have been calling Zinedine Zidane, the current Real Madrid manager ‘lucky’. The Spaniard feels that a large number of people who have been critical of the good work done by Zidane is proof that some people will never be satisfied.

Del Bosque said, “We already know that there are those who don’t appreciate the work of people based on the belief that they’re very lucky.”

In case you didn’t know...

Vincente Del Bosque was the Real Madrid manager and wonLa Liga twice with the Los Blancos. He was also the manager when Madrid won their 8th and 9th UEFA Champions League title. He is one of the most successful managers that Real Madrid have had, however, history has been cruel to him as he has often not been given credit for a lot of good work that he did at Real Madrid. Zidane was a part of the Galacticos that played under Del Bosque.

The heart of the matter

The harsh criticism by Del Bosque comes after a lot of fans slagged Zidane for being lucky with fixtures and not possessing any significant managerial talent. The former Madrid manager was quick to come to the rescue of the current one and gave his full support.

He added, “That’s quite some value Zidane will have after this whole run of [unbeaten] games and the three international titles he’s won. Zizou has a group of players behind him that follow him like a leader.”

What next?

The former Real Madrid manager’s words are definitely going to reverberate in the football world which has often targeted managers for no fault of theirs. Zidane has been a revelation as a manager and not many thought that he’d be able to stick around at Madrid, considering the fact that Real have often been ruthless with their managers. However, the Frenchman and former Galactico has proven himself and brought silverware to the Bernabéu.

Sportskeeda’s Take

We second Del Bosque’s opinion and firmly believe that managers these days are often easy targets of fans and critics alike. The game is extremely intense at the top level and it would be a shame to not give credit to the manager when due.