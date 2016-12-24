Victor Lindelof drops hint that he's joining Manchester United by signing fan's jersey

Lindelof joined Benfica in 2011

Benfica defender Victor Lindelof is on his way to Old Trafford in January, according to recent media reports, and the player has sparked further speculation after his latest act of signing a Manchester United fan’s jersey.

The 22-year-old centre-back played on Wednesday for Benfica in what might be his last game for the Portuguese club ahead of his move to Manchester United in January.

The Swedish international was approached by United supporter Martin Liss in Vasteras and asked the player to sign his jersey. Lindelof was photographed signing the jersey, a photograph of which was later uploaded on social media app Instagram, which has in turn, led United fans to believe that the transfer is more or less complete.

"He laughed and was a little embarrassed, I think. But he was happy to sign it," said the United fan Liss in conversation with Aftonbladet.

The young Swedish defender has been rock solid for Benfica this season which prompted interest from several clubs, including Manchester United. Sweden team-mate and Manchester United star striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, also spoke about his compatriot and the quality that he possessed.

Lindelof has an average rating of 6.88 in 28 games played and he averages 0.8 tackles per game, 1.6 interceptions per game, conceding 0.8 fouls a game along with making 0.3 blocks per game, according to whoscored.com. But the standout statistic is the number of clearances he has made per game, averaging 4.1 a game, proving that he is a no-nonsense defender.

He has also reportedly uploaded a possible goodbye image onto his Instagram according to Metro UK, ahead of his much-anticipated move to England.

The Red Devils executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward remains relatively confident of signing Lindelof for somewhere lesser than the player's £37.8m release clause. Benfica who signed the Swede for £42,000 from his hometown club of Vasteras in Sweden in 2012 are set to make a huge profit from the sale of the young defender.

Lindelof who made his Sweden debut in March, has been capped 11 times for his country since then and is set to get a significant increase on his current £10,000-a-week wages when he joins United.

Although nothing is confirmed by either club at the moment, it looks certain that the Sweden international Lindelof will be Manchester United player come January.