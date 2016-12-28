Victor Lindelof to sign new contract with Benfica making his buyout clause £50 million

Lindelof has been targetted by many top European clubs.

Lindelof is fast establishing himself as one of the top European defenders

Red Devils target, Victor Lindelof is set to sign a new contract with his current club, Benfica which will result in his buyout clause rising to £50m.

Lindelof began his career in the Portuguese League in various positions ranging from right-back to central midfield before emerging as a central defender. The youngster, having found the position which suits his abilities since then, has excelled in his new role over the past two years.

Scouts from major European clubs have kept an eye on the progress of the youngster and sensing the value of the 22-year-old, current club Benfica have swiftly moved to renegotiate a new contract.

According to reports in the Dailymail, the Swedish defender’s current buyout clause stands at around £38million but the improved contract that is to be offered is in a bid to cash in on the youngster’s potential.

One of the primary reasons for the improved contract is that Lindelof’s current club will have to pay, Swedish club, Vasteras 20 percent of any future fee for the defender. The Portuguese giants still owe the minnows €250,000 from purchasing the defender back in 2012 but that could soon change. The windfall for Vasteras could almost see them make £10m if the new contract does go through and the player makes a move to one of the potential suitors for the alleged £50m.

Benfica are locked in a dispute with the Swedish club over the original transfer which saw the Swedish defender move for £60,000 in 2011. One of the highlighted clauses stipulates that the Portuguese club would have to pay Vasteras €250,000 once the defender made 10 appearances in the league and Champions League games, which he did in April.

However, Benfica have reportedly refused to pay that sum and in the process have sparked a FIFA investigation, although such an investigation will not prevent the transfer from going through.

Mourinho – A long time admirer

Lindelof was apparently a target for Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho in the summer. However, at the time a £30m bid was rejected by the club and United purchased Eric Bailly from Villareal.

And the Portuguese coach is keen to have the European defender amongst his ranks as Eric Bailly is set to join his national team, Ivory Coast for the Africa Cup of Nations which commences from the 14th of January, 2017. Depending on the progress of his national team, Bailly may be out of the Manchester United squad until the early weeks of February.

The month of January is set to be a busy one for the Red Devils as they look to make their mark in the FA Cup and hope to make the finals of the EFL Trophy when they face Hull City over two legs in the semi-finals.