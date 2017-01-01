Video: Ball Boy trolls Tim Cahill during goal celebration

Tim Cahill was trolled by a ballboy while doing his trademark corner flag goal celebration.

Tim Cahill is undoubtedly the best player Australia has ever produced. Recognised for his aggressive play and heading ability, Cahill has been Australia’s highest goal scorer, having scored 48 goals in 94 appearances for the Socceroos. He is Australia’s leading scorer at the FIFA World Cup with five goals and is the only Australian player to have scored at three FIFA World Cups (2006, 2010, and 2014). Even at 37, Cahill still has it in him as he has scored nine goals in the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers so far.

After a 14-year long club career in England, having played for Millwall for six years and Everton for eight years, Cahill has now moved back home and is currently playing for Melbourne City in the A-League in his native Australia.

Besides being a prolific goal scorer, Cahill is also remembered for his trademark goal celebration in which he goes towards the corner flag and pretends to punch it. This celebration was first seen during the 2005-06 Premier League when Cahill was playing for Everton.

However, on New Year’s Eve, Cahill received some serious trolling from a ballboy when Melbourne City were playing against the Central Coast Mariners. Cahill opened the scoring for City five minutes before half-time (this was the third Melbourne City game in succession when Cahill opened the scoring) and was going for his trademark celebration only for a Mariners’ ballboy to take the corner flag away while staring at Cahill.

The match itself was a thrilling one as the Mariners went 2-1 up by the 86th minute and were on the brink of victory before a clumsy tackle from Scott Galloway resulted in a Melbourne City penalty which was successfully converted by Uruguayan forward Bruno Fornaroli to level the match at 2-2.

Despite the match being a very thrilling encounter, the young ballboy’s epic trolling of Cahill was the highlight of the game and his actions made him a global sensation on social media on New Year’s Eve.