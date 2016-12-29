Video: Barcelona beat Real Madrid 2-0 in La Liga Promises semis, set final date with Atletico Madrid

Barcelona needed only 8 seconds to take the lead

La Liga may be in its winter break but there is still a lot of Spanish football on offer. The La Liga Promises tournament – a tournament for the youth players – is in its final stages and this was where Barcelona and Real Madrid played out a mini-Clasico.

The Catalan club are defending their title and the semi-final saw Barcelona Infantil B pitted against Real Madrid for a place in the final. Coached by Sergi Mila, the young side exuded class on the pitch in a dominant display of beautiful passing football.

Barcelona got on the scoresheet very early on – eight seconds to be exact. As Real Madrid kicked off, they managed to make only one pass before they were muscled off the ball. Barca’s first pass was literally an assist – a neat back-heel that found young Gavi (another no.10 to watch out for?) whose left-footed strike beat the goalkeeper and found the bottom corner.

It wasn’t only the attacking football that was on display but also some fine goalkeeping from both sides. The young kids literally threw themselves at shots on goal to thwart quite a few attempts on goal. Xavi Planas controlled the game well from midfield and made life rather difficult for the Real Madrid youngsters..

The talent of these fine youngsters on the ball make them ones to watch out for in the future. Gavi then doubled his tally, this time with a right-footed effort at the other end, to give Barcelona a 2-0 lead and eventually the win.

This is not the first time Barca youths have beaten Real Madrid in a big game. In March this year they beat the side with a similar scoreline in the final of the Mediterranean International Cup.

Barcelona now take on Atletico Madrid, who beat Sporting 4-1 in the other semi-final. Barcelona had won the title last year when they beat Valencia 4-3 in Miami.