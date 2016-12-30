Video: FC Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 6-1 in La Liga Promises title clash

Barcelona's kids are just too good!

by Anirudh Menon News 30 Dec 2016, 19:27 IST



The La Liga may be on a break, but that doesn't mean Spanish football will stop woving us. Barcelona's youth side - Infantil B - faced off with Atetico Madrid's young 'uns for the La Liga Promises 2016 trophy.

Barcelona had reached there by beating Real Madrid's youth side in the mini clasico. You can read details/watch the highlights of the game right here - Video: Barcelona beat Real Madrid 2-0 in La Liga Promises semis, set final date with Atletico Madrid

Defending the title, the little ones wearing the famed Blaugrana showed no mercy against the Atletico juniors. The star of the show was Xavi Planas, the rather large kid wearing no.9 for Barca. Quite like his senior counterpart - a certain Luis Suarez - he showed remarkable determination and ruthless finishing to open the scoring with a wonderful solo effort in just the 6th minute.

The second goal a little more than 5minutes later when Pol Munos pulled off another stunning effort before Jorge San Jose killed the game off with a cross-shot that was deflected into the net by an unfortunate Ateti defender. Just before the half-time whistle (that comes within 20 minutes in this tournament), Xavi Planas blasted one in from range to put the finishing touches to a half where Barca's kids showed the quality of La Masia and their unique phillosophy was very much alive and kicking.

In the second half, another own goal - this time by Joao Giordano who had intercepted a long ball before it reached the feet of Xavi Planas (yes, him again); but his touch took the ball past the advancing keeper and into his own goal. Atleti's misery was compounded when Antonio Caravaca scored a lovely little goal to put Barca 6 up. The difference between making it in life and just living a mundane existence is attitude, though, and Atleti's kids showed plenty of the right attitude to still keep attacking and were rewarded with a consolation goal when Alejandro Garnacho headed in from a well executed set-piece.

Consolation was all it was, though, as Barca sealed their sixth La Liga Promises trophy - their second on the trot. Sergi Mila's charges were amazing through the tournament - and their celebrations were well deserved.