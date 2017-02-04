Video: From Harisinga to Hoffenheim, the story of Chandan Boro

The story of a 9-year-old striker from Assam who got the opportunity to train at Hoffenheim for a period of 6-years.

Chandan Boro, a 9-year-old footballer from the district of Udalguri in Assam, was selected as one of 35 U-15 youngsters to go and train at Hoffenheim’s academy for a period of 6 years as part of Tata Trusts U-Dream football. But, his story is much more than that. Born in a family of daily wage earners, his father being a sweeper in the local market and his mother a worker in a local tea stall, he overcame the odds to earn his chance at glory.

A naturally talented footballer, he didn’t let the uncertainty around his family affect his growth. Although he never stepped out of his hometown of Harisinga (along the Indo-Bhutan border), he will be taking a giant leap, into another continent.

The youngster, a striker, despite his difficult background, fought through the odds to earn his opportunity. “I want to become a football superstar for my country, and I will work as hard as possible to reach my goal,” he says, as he stares into the camera with his expectant by determined eyes.

His father, to his own admission, couldn’t provide the youngster with a pair of boots to play regularly, but thankfully for Chandan, his friend helped him get a jersey and boots to play. His family earning being around 200 rupees per day, his family had to resort to skipping meals to pay for the initial fee of 100 to get admitted to the academy.

His selection to the program wasn’t the end of his problems, not having a valid passport, or a Bank account complicated things, and threatened to take away the promised future for the 9-year-old. But, they found a good Samaritan in coach Samual Basumatari who has a small academy in Harisinga, who fought for his student and helped get the formalities done.

When asked if he’ll forget his parents after going to Germany, he answered, “I will take a photo my mum, my dad and my brother and I won’t forget them”, with the innocence and exuberance which only a 9-year-old possesses.

We at the Sportskeeda family wish Chandan the best of luck for the future and hope he makes the nation proud.