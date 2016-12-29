Video: Real Madrid FIFA 17 skills challenge

Eight Madrid players took part in a FIFA 17 challenge

by Sumedh Video 29 Dec 2016, 22:58 IST

FIFA 17 has undoubtedly become one of the most popular football games of all time with its realistic approach and enthralling gameplay attracting the gamers. Before the start of every game, FIFA players are used to honing their freekick skills as they try it out in practice before the match begins. The start-up training mode was given a real life version by Real Madrid stars as they fought against one another to emerge victorious in a difficult free kick challenge.

Eight Madrid players took part in a FIFA 17 challenge and they were divided into two groups based on their nationality with the two teams being Spain and Rest of the World. The aim of this challenge was for the player to aim at the goal after beating a mannequin wall to score. Shooting in the four corners yielded extra points for the players while shooting in the middle of the net did not yield as many points.

The Spanish contingent had Marco Asensio, Ruben Yanez, Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal in their ranks while the Rest of the World consisted of Keylor Navas, James Rodriguez, Karim Benzema and Raphael Varane.

The heart of the matter

The Spanish team defeated their foreign counterparts and the winning free kick was scored by a surprise player in Ruben Yanez, the goalkeeper for the Los Blancos. Zinedine Zidane would be mightily pleased by his young custodian as he not only scored a stunner but also hit the target right in the middle. Yanez received all 2000 points for his splendid effort. T

he 20-year-old Marco Asensio was the highest scorer in this challenge as he scored a massive 4261 points for his side.

Real's number one keeper, Keylor Navas, was the lowest scorer from both the teams as he scored just 828 points in the entire challenge. James Rodriguez was the top scorer after round one as he scored a delightful curler to hit the target and amass 1945 points in round one.

Navas missed the target in round two as well before Benzema scored with a low drive to save the blushes for the Rest of the World side.

The Dani Carvajal-led Spain side won by just 17 points against Karim Benzema's team in the EA Sports FIFA 17 challenge.