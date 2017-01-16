Video: Top 5 fastest players in the world for 2016/17

Bale is one of the quickest players currently

Speed and acceleration are two of the most important facets in a footballing team that expects to win championships and trophies. Having a winger or a forward of considerable quickness can help stretch opposition defences and create scoring opportunities for teammates, while also giving the upper-hand in one-on-one situations during counter-attacks.

One only needs to take into account Leicester’s remarkable title-winning campaign last season to see how Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez’s fleetness and quickness helped take the Foxes over the line in innumerable games.

So, it’ll be no surprise to know that these players can be usually found plying their trade for some of the top clubs on the planet.

Without further ado, let us take a peek into the list for top 5 fastest footballers on the planet.

#5 Mohamed Salah

Club: AS Roma

Position: Right Wing

Top Speed: 34.3 kmph

A quick, mobile, hard-working and tactical player, with good technique and an eye for goal, Salah is predominantly known for his speed, dribbling skills, and ball control. He uses his pace and flair on the ball in order to beat opponents and create scoring opportunities for himself or his teammates.

Salah is dubbed as ‘The Egyptian Messi’ – that’s how highly regarded the winger is with his fans. He initially made his name with Swiss side FC Basel and shot to fame after he tore through Chelsea’s defence with his blistering pace in their Europa League semi-final clash at Stamford Bridge.

Clearly having caught the London side’s eye, he then moved to Chelsea in January 2014, but was never given a fair opportunity in front of the likes of Eden Hazard and Willian. While his time in English shores was less than exemplary, a move to Italy with Fiorentina and then Roma saw him recapture the form that saw him touted as one of the best wingers on the planet.

Salah has consistently terrorised Serie A defences and won the Player of the Season award in his first season at the Stadio Olimpico having scored 15 goals and registered 6 assists.