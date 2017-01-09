La Liga 2016/17: Villarreal 1-1 FC Barcelona - 5 Talking Points

Barcelona lost more points in the title race to Real Madrid; the Catalans are 5 points behind Los Blancos.

Lionel Messi could not help his side win all three points against a spirited Villarreal side

FC Barcelona lost more ground in their league campaign as a 1-1 draw with Villarreal has put them five points behind leaders, Real Madrid, who have a game in hand. It was supposed to be a tough night for the Catalans as Villarreal are pretty strong on home soil and also have conceded the fewest goals in La Liga this season.

Nicola Sansone gave the hosts a lead after a stunning counter attack combined with a smart finish made it possible for the Submarines.

It was looking all gloom and doom for the Catalans but Lionel Messi stood up yet again to rescue a point for the European giants. He scored a beautiful free kick in the 89th minute to salvage a draw. Jaume Costa was sent off in stoppage time as the game between the two sides had everything on display.

It was an eventful game which involved three penalty appeals, a dozen of missed chances and an act of frustration after the final whistle by Gerrard Pique which will be our talking points from the exhilarating match between Villarreal and Barcelona:

#1 All is not well at FC Barcelona

Enrique might be on his way out of Nou Camp after this season

It is hard to fathom that this same team under the same manager won the treble in 2014-15. The Catalans look a shadow of their famed themselves and now with possibly eight points behind in the title race, FC Barcelona will have to turn the tide soon to have a successful season.

Some players look tired, some completely out of form and it is performances like these which invite criticism on the manager.

Luis Enrique has admitted that his future hangs in the balance and that he may leave when his contract expires in the summer. If the difference goes on to take a two digit lead for Real, it will be curtains on Barcelona's 2016-17 La Liga.