Transfer Rumour: Wayne Rooney offered £600,000 per week contract by Shanghai Shenhua

Former Manchester United and Manchester City striker, Carlos Tevez, and former Newcastle striker, Obafemi Martins, play at Shanghai Shenhua.

@@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Rumours 27 Jan 2017, 12:48 IST

Wayne Rooney is being chased by a number of Chinese clubs this month

What's the story?

Wayne Rooney’s future has always been speculated to great lengths in spite of the England captain admitting his desire to stay with the Red Devils for the foreseeable future; he always seems to be the centre of attention.

With the growing influence of the Far East in the world football, Rooney has been a target for many Chinese clubs ever since the CSL started spending ridiculous amounts of money to sign players from the major European leagues.

According to an Italian journalist, Tancredi Palmeri, the striker has been offered a £30 million a year deal by Shanghai Shenhua which translates to a staggering £600,000 per week in wages.

BOOM! Wayne Rooney has been offered 36.5m€ per year from Shanghai Shenhua! — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) January 26, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Wayne Rooney scored his 250th goal for Manchester United against Stoke City as his stunning freekick rescued a point for the Jose Mourinho-led side. Last night, Rooney played the final few minutes in Manchester United's 2-1 loss to Hull City in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup.

Despite losing the second leg, the Red Devils qualified for the final courtesy of 2-0 first leg win as the Red Devils defeated the Tigers, 3-2 on aggregate.

The heart of the matter

Rooney has been offered a jaw-dropping contract by the Chinese giants which would turn any player's head. Jose Mourinho recently stated that Rooney can decide what he wants to do with his future as the manager gave full liberty to the player to decide his future.

Along with Rooney, his teammates, Ashley Young and Marouane Fellaini have also been targets for certain Chinese clubs.

What's next?

If Wayne Rooney does accept Shanghai's offer, he will play under former Tottenham and Chelsea stalwart, Gus Poyet. The Argentine also had managerial spells with Brighton and Sunderland before accepting a job in CSL.

Rooney will re-unite with former Manchester United and Manchester City striker, Carlos Tevez, who moved to China from Boca Juniors to become the highest paid footballer in the world. Former Premier League star, Obafemi Martins also plies his trade with Shanghai Shenhua.

Sportskeeda's take

Rooney's game time has considerably decreased this season, but the Manchester United captain has accepted his lessened role at the club gracefully and is fighting hard to convince Mourinho of starting him in the future.

A move to China for Rooney is several steps down from the quality of the Premier League. It is easy to forget that the Englishman is just 31 years of age and still has a lot to offer.