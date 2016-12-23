What if: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi played for the same team

These two in the same team? Absolute heaven!

The narrative-driven nature of football often pits great friends against each other as fierce enemies. It is a game of adversaries and rivalries, of the good vs the bad. At least that is how the media outlets sell it to the fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the best footballers of the current generation. There is absolutely no doubt in that. And it is no surprise that the two are considered the Russia and America of the footballing world, arch-rivals set to prove one’s superiority over the other.

After winning his fourth Ballon d’Or, Ronaldo had gone on record saying, “It would be interesting to see both of us on the same team. I think great players should play together. So if we were on the same team, I think I would have more than him, but he wouldn't be far off.”

This has led us to speculate five possible scenarios if the two indeed play together for the same team.

#5 Wage Bill

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are among the highest paid footballers in the world. While Ronaldo recently signed a contract at Real Madrid that sees him earning £365,000-a-week, Messi is set to sign a new contract that will see him earning near about £400,000-a-week.

The amount that they earn is massive, even outrageous. But given what they provide to the club and their individual abilities, the salary is justified in this modern day of football. It would be interesting, though, to see how a club manages to pay this massive salary to two players at the same time.

For a club featuring both Ronaldo and Messi, the wage bill will go well above the roof as compared to the other teams. Another important aspect will be seeing how the club manages to cope up with the FFP rules and how they manage to pay the other players of the squad.