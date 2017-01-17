What If: A European Super League is formed in 2018

17 Jan 2017

With the Chinese Super League intent on shaking up the world of football with its mega-millions, the supposed ‘root-of-all-evil’ has cemented its place at the heart of some of the sport’s most gripping headlines over the past six months or so. UEFA’s intention to reformat the Champions League in 2018 is just one of such stories fuelled by finance.

The association was held at gunpoint for much of last year, with some of Europe’s biggest clubs threatening to leave the prestigious competition and even set up a break-away ‘European Super League’, as they demanded greater financial reward from a tournament they claimed to invest the most into through revamping their squads with big stars and generating the greatest revenue on match-day.

Cornered and, essentially, powerless, UEFA have been left with no other option than to compromise with the big boys. Their proposal? Between 2018 and 2021, each of Europe’s top four leagues (those currently being La Liga, Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A) will be allocated four automatic spots in the group stage of the competition.

That would amount to sixteen teams alone, meaning these sides would occupy half of the thirty-two group stage places, making competition to qualify a whole lot tougher.

The Effect

Currently, there are five qualifying places available for the winners of the smaller countries’ leagues but that is set to be reduced to four under the reformation. As part of the new proposal, the previous season’s UEFA Europa League winner will now also get an automatic spot in the Champions League, leaving just fifteen places open for the lower-ranked minnows.

This could borderline eradicate the possibility of smaller sides, dominating their own domestic spheres, taking part. Among those that could be most affected is Celtic and Chief Executive of the SPFL (Scottish Professional Football League) Neil Doncaster fears, “it threatens the very future of top-level football and it is vital that a line is drawn in the sand now.” Continuing, Doncaster warned that it could lead to a “closed league situation”.

It will become more difficult to qualify for the likes of Celtic, Porto and Basel, because they could win their division and only make the playoffs. Even when they do make it past the increasingly vigorous qualifying process, they will then most likely be placed in a group with three former Champions League winners because of the increase of clubs from powerhouses like Germany, England and Spain.

The Flagging French

By 2018, the top-four leagues may very well be different to the top four today. As it stands though, it would be Ligue 1 that would miss out and, with that, clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco, Lyon and Marseille. At present, France only receives two automatic places in the competition, as well as one further qualifying place, limiting French inclusion as it is.

The reformation would only dent progression of French football further, in conjunction with financial flourishes for the already successful giants of the game, ultimately widening the gap between the top four leagues and the other divisions below it.

The bigger clubs across the top four leagues will also finish a campaign knowing whether or not they will be in the Champions League the following season, removing any uncertainty surrounding qualifying and enabling them to secure bigger and better sponsorship deals before the season begins. You want austerity? Well, there it is.

Overhyped Change?

This campaign, for example, only two Italian outfits made the group stage

These changes will strip back one layer of romance from the competition; there’s no doubting that. It’s unlikely that after the reformation clubs like Steaua Bucaresti, APOEL Nicosia, BATE Borisov and FC Copenhagen will be in the same group, in fact only four clubs from such leagues will be allowed in the entire group phase. That said, UEFA came away with a relatively good deal considering what some bigger clubs were supposedly threatening.

For example, UEFA Interim General Secretary Theo Theodoridis suggested in an interview with ESPN last year that some clubs were looking for the association to introduce ‘wild-card’ entries where clubs with historical value would gain entry to the Champions League, regardless of their league position that season.

Others were eyeing weekend Champions League games in a bid to boost viewing figures by being accessible to a global audience at peak time. It all stinks of curtailed corruption and greed and it is sad to see the power dynamic in modern football so heavily weighted in the rich’s favour.

That said, we can moan about the ethical aspects of the situation, but at the end of the day, not a great deal is going to change. As far as the current top three leagues are concerned, one would expect Spain, England and Germany to have four teams in the competition anyway, it’s only Serie A who will be truly profiting as it stands. This campaign, for example, only two Italian outfits made the group stage.