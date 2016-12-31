Witchcraft banned from football games in Africa

Witchcraft to most of the world is just a folklore that is passed on from generation to generation. But in a bizarre incident involving the use of such a ritual in a Rwandan Premier League match, the African Football Association have banned its use in football games across Africa. The football chiefs in Africa had no choice but to outlaw witchcraft from games fearing an unfair advantage for players.

The vice president of the Rwanda FA, Vedaste Kayiranga expressed his thoughts on the controversial incident, stating that witchcraft cannot possibly influence the outcome of any game. "In FERWAFA (Federation of Rwanda Football Association) statutes, we don’t have any law punishing the use of witchcraft because there is nowhere in the world where it has been proven that it can influence the outcome of a game,” said Kayiranga.

"However, with the violence between players because of allegations that one team is using it, we have decided to enact laws."

During the game between Rwandan Premier League clubs, Rayon Sports and Mukura Victory, a footballer was allegedly seen performing a ritual and within a few minutes, scoring a goal for his team.

In the video, Rayon Sports striker, Moussa Camara can be clearly seen missing a chance to score after hitting the bar. Camara then appeared to run towards the opposition’s goal and placed some sort of an object close to the post. Mukura’s goalkeeper noticed the striker’s antics and chased him away from the spot. But soon after the game restarted, Camara scored to level the game.

This was one of many incidents that forced the FA to take action. After this bizarre event, the Rwandan FA decided to fine any players caught in the act of performing witchcraft.

The players will be fined 100,000 Rwandan Francs which equals £99. In case the club is involved in witchcraft, three points will be deducted from their points tally and they will also receive a fine of 2.9 million Rwandan Francs equalling £2,890.

Former Rwanda international footballer, Jimmy Mulisa also stated that serious action must be taken against such behaviour and that such incidents tarnish not only the image of the country but also the game of football.

"It is sad that we still have such beliefs in football, it does not only give a bad image to the country but kills the football development,” stated Mulisa.

The game between Rayon Sports and Mukura Victory ended in a 1-1 draw.

Football is a game of skill and talent and the use of such vile rituals to garner a favourable result is unsportsmanlike. Witchcraft in football will not only tarnish the reputation of the sport but also the spirit of football and no player should ever get involved in such an activity.

Witchcraft has been banned from Rwandan football after a bizarre incident. Moussa Camara cast a spell on the goalmouth, scoring 3 mins later pic.twitter.com/ujG8YvAJ3d — Ball Street (@BallStreet) December 29, 2016