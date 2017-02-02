5 hidden gems with highest growth in FIFA 17

Here is a list of five players who not only have high potential (above 80) but also have a high growth.

@whynotkundu by Sagnik Kundu Top 5 / Top 10 02 Feb 2017, 22:36 IST

Tottenham’s Marcus Edwards is rated at 58 which can go up to 84

It’s been almost six months since EA Sport’s flagship game FIFA 17 released worldwide and people have really taken to the latest version. Whether it is playing the very ingenious Journey Mode or the Ultimate Team, all football lovers are absolutely hooked to the game.

However, it is the Career Mode that continues to arrest the attention of the gamers. Leading your favourite teams to titles or starting with a lower division team, building the squad, and gradually climbing up the ranks, this particular mode has its own new features.

Often, one delves in the extensive scouting system to find young players with high potential. Here, we have listed five players, you may not know about, who not only have high potential (above 80) but also have a high growth.

#1 Marcus Edwards (Potential – 84, Growth – 26)

Marcus Edwards is yet another product of Tottenham Hotspurs’ youth academy which is geared towards producing creative, inventive players. Fleet-footed and skilful, this left-footed midfielder has already made his senior national team debut in the EFL Cup in September.

Such is his talent that Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino has even gone on to say that the attacking midfielder reminds him of a young Lionel Messi. His speed, mazy runs and silky dribbles are things that few 18-year-olds possess, and with time, he is only going to get better.

In the game, he starts at a lowly rating of 58, but of course, he has been given a high potential of 84 which sees a growth in rating points by a massive 26 points. If you play with him in career mode, it will take you around 3-4 seasons before he reaches the 80s, but after that, it is a treat to play with this youngster.