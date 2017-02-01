Five things FIFA 17 got right

EA Sports' newest FIFA offering is the best till date.

@Im_Prateek by Prateek Chellani Top 5 / Top 10 01 Feb 2017, 16:49 IST

FIFA 17 is possibly the greatest edition of the game till date

It has been almost four months since FIFA 17 hit stores around the world. Over the past four months, there have been moments of joy, sadness and anger as hardcore gamers struggled to win matches both online and offline.

The latest edition did have its fair share of goof-ups, with the corner glitch being the most obvious. ‘The Journey’ was quite disappointing, in all honesty, mainly due to all the hype that it had gathered.

However, there were quite a few things that EA got spot on, and they deserve some sort of acknowledgement for that. Today, we take a look at the five things EA got right with FIFA 17.

#1 The Squad Building Challenges (SBCs)

Undoubtedly, the best game mode that was added to this year’s edition, the SBCs make sure that the game is always fresh. Until last year, the only way to discard average rated players in Ultimate Team (UT) was to quick sell them, since they didn’t really sell in the transfer market.

Stocking up these players was quite pointless and many gamers had complained about this issue in the past. The introduction of SBCs now provides an interesting alternate way to discard unwanted players. The prizes these challenges reward are quite interesting too and vary based on their level.

Beginners can trade in their bronze team for a few gold rated players, while experts can attempt live events and try to grab SBC-exclusive prizes such as the 90-rated PL Player of the Month, Zlatan Ibrahimovic. There is absolutely no doubt that the SBCs make the game far more interesting, and have been a crucial part of FIFA 17’s success.