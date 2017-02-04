5 things that you can expect in FIFA 18

Here are five things that may be included in FIFA 18.

@whynotkundu by Sagnik Kundu Top 5 / Top 10 04 Feb 2017, 17:25 IST

Alex Hunter’s story in FIFA 17 was captivating

EA Sports launched the first edition of the legendary football game in 1993 and ever since have successfully yielded a fresh instalment every year. This year, of course, FIFA 18 will be released and in the latter part of the year, the game will be available on consoles and for PC’s.

It has been only six months since FIFA 17 was released, and fans have already started counting the days for the next instalment of this franchise to release. EA Sports, obviously, is way ahead and has started working on this year’s instalment.

Here, we take a look at five things that we can expect to be included in FIFA 18.

#1 The Journey will be back again, bigger and better with Season 2

EA Sports has already confirmed that FIFA 18 will feature an expanded version of the popular game mode ‘The Journey’.

This particular mode was a brand new addition to the franchise for FIFA 17 which allowed gamers to play as prodigious talent Alex Hunter and help him progress through the ranks in the English top division.

With the likes of Harry Kane and other Premier League stars making appearances in the mode, it soon climbed up the popularity charts amongst FIFA enthusiasts. However, it ended after just one season, much to the disappointment of many.

But the fans will be excited to learn that EA CEO Andrew Wilson promised a much detailed Season 2. "FIFA 18 will build on the foundation we created with story mode this year, bringing players back to The Journey with Season 2, featuring new characters and new storylines," Wilson said at EA's quarterly financial meeting, last week.