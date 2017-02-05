5 things we want in WWE 2K18

Here is a list of five things that WWE 2K18 must include.

@whynotkundu by Sagnik Kundu 05 Feb 2017

WWE 2K18 will hit the stores in October 2017

It has been almost four months that WWE 2K17 has been on the shelves and by the end of this week, it will be available for PC as well. Not only has the latest offering in the company’s video game series sold tons of copies, but a bunch more will be off the shelves in the coming weeks.

It’s not much of a surprise. Although the game is not perfect, it is a truly immersive experience that eats up a lot of hours. There’s enough programmed into the package, but gamers have been left asking for more.

It is no doubt a great game, but there is always a better one, a newer one just round the corner. By the latter half of this year, we will get our hands on the brand new 2K18. Of course, the newer version will be packed in with improvements and new additions.

Here are 5 things that WWE 2K18 must include in order to really upgrade the overall user experience.

#1 Get rid of the glitches

One of the many glitches in 2K17

The worst thing about WWE 2K17 is, by far, is that there are numerous glitches. In every single match, you will encounter some sort of bizarre bug.

Sometimes it is the commentary that just doesn’t go along with the gameplay, while at other times you will find wrestlers getting locked in an animation or, randomly teleporting around the ring, clipping through the ring, and even getting busted wide open while carrying out a taunt in the case of Heath Slater.

Games have always had a few glitches, but in the case of WWE 2K17, there are too many. These glitches could easily be ironed out by even the most basic level of quality assurance.