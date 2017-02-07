A 100% accurate way to score every penalty you take in FIFA 17

Following the tutorial, you can now score penalties with a 100% success rate (but not against everyone).

FIFA 17 was a much-anticipated game even prior to its release, as it promised to give the players true sensation of the sport. And in their pursuit to achieve this, EA Sports completely reworked the gameplay in FIFA 17, compared to its previous editions. Apart from usual additions of new top player ratings and potential wonder kids, set pieces were also completely modified in the latest version.

The revamped system removed the power bar and the direction/composure metre. It meant that now the players had control over the exact position to aim the ball from set pieces for the first time. The gamer could even generate ball spin according to his wish and could also control the player's run up to the penalty.

However, with the latest additions to the game, it might just take the users some time to get used to it. But with practice, you can even learn the technique where you can score penalties with a 100% success rate. It means you can now score every single penalty without fail.

Here are the steps that the users need to follow:

Step 1 – Before stepping up to the spot, the first thing users should decide is their starting position. The latest feature now enables to take a wider or straighter run-up according to the user’s preference. This can be done by moving the right stick, as well as lengthen the run-up by moving the right stick backwards.

Step 2 – Aim slightly to the right of the goalkeeper. This can be done by tilting the left stick in the required direction and using the B/Circle to add elevation and power.

Step 3 – Chip the penalty with two-and-a-half bars of power.

Step 4 – Watch the goalkeeper fail to save your penalty.

However, this method only works when the users play against AI (Artificial Intelligence). The reason being, every time the goalkeeper dives the right way, the ball will be too slow and the keeper will be on the floor by the time the ball reaches the goal.

The aforesaid method, on the contrary, won't always be valid when the users play online unless the opposition goalkeeper stands in the exact spot that the player has aimed for.