FC Barcelona striker Neymar latest entrant in the world of e-sports

The Brazilian forward was seen trying his hand at the famous 'Counter Strike: Global Offensive' game at a special event in Brazil

The Brazilian has played 100.9 hours of CS in the past couple of weeks

What's the story

Brazilian footballer and Barcelona forward, Neymar, was seen playing the famous game ‘Counter Strike: Global Offensive’ with the members of the SK gaming team in Brazil. Many videos and photos were surfing on the social media websites where he was seen engaging in a game session with the members of the professional e-gaming team.

Neymar himself shared photos on his Instagram and Snapchat accounts informing about the development and also expressed his gratitude towards the SK team for helping him have a thrilling experience.

Apparently, the Brazilian has played 100.9 hours of the game in the past couple of weeks, around 75 hours more than the professional players.

@tacocs @fergodd A photo posted by Nj neymarjr (@neymarjr) on Dec 27, 2016 at 12:44pm PST

In case you didn't know

It has been revealed that the star Brazilian soccer player, who is on fire on the football field, is also a huge fan of e-sports, especially Counter Strike. Not only that, Neymar spends an average of three to four hours per day playing the game and it is one of his favourite hobbies.

The 24-year-old, who is on a break from professional football, decided to spend time with the e-sport athletes and enjoy the game that he loves. He will soon be joining Barcelona for their first training session in the new year as they prepare for the Copa del Ray clash against Athletic Bilbao on January 5, 2017.

The heart of the matter

The 24-year-old met the SK gaming team in Brazil where he was accompanied by other celebrities, actors and players. SK gaming is known for organising setups and events for celebrities and help them improve their game. Neymar also joined them and had a good time competing with the professional players.

SK gaming also takes part in the E-League Major tournament where it competes with some quality CS players from worldwide. They are currently the world champions and will be trying to defend their title in the event that will take place between January 22 and January 27 in Atlanta this year.

Sportskeeda's take

There has been increased recognition for e-sports where many professional sportspersons, celebrities and players can be seen trying their hand at it. Moreover, their affection towards e-games is a known fact and not a secret anymore.

This also helps e-sportspersons who don’t get the required appreciation and applause. Various other athletes have invested their resources in the development and promotion of e-sports, which we believe is a positive move.