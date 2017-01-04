41 federations risk losing government funding for failing to meet recognition criteria

Only seven out of forty-eight sports federations have been able to meet the deadline.

What’s the story?

The Indian sports ministry has issued warning to 41 sports federations of losing funding and recognition if they fail to follow the Ministry set norms by March 31. Their recognition would be reviewed if they don’t comply with the ‘good governance’ guidelines laid down by the government.

The letter which was issued on 2nd January reads, “The remaining 41 NSFs either do not have their own websites or have not hosted complete information on their websites as per the instruction of the Ministry on the suo moto disclosure. These NSFs are directed to do the needful by 31st March 2017, failing which, their annual recognition for 2017 will be reviewed.”

Soon after the Supreme Court’s clampdown on the BCCI on Monday, the Sports Ministry shot off letters to 41 sports federations, including the already-suspended Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

In case you did not know

Cycling Federation of India, Table Tennis Federation of India, the All India Chess Federation, Amateur Soft Tennis Federation of India, Indian Body Builders Federation, the Hockey and Karate Association of India are amongst the seven of the 48 federations to have met the deadlines.

All sports federations with annual funding of more than Rs 10 lakh fall under the RTI Act, which makes it mandatory for them to make the suo moto disclosure of their day-to-day operations on their website.

Heart of the matter

The ministry demanded full disclosure from the federations following the Delhi High Court order dated December 24, 2014, in which it accused the Badminton Association of India, for not furnishing details under the RTI Act.

The deadline was extended by a month but still most federations are yet to furnish details. The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and Athletics Federation of India, who receive the maximum funding blatantly denied receiving any letter from the ministry.

Sportskeeda’s take

This is a huge blow to the sporting fraternity in India. Just seven out of a total forty-eight federations depicts really poor administration. It’s high time that all the federations come together and comply with the government orders.