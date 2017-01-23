5 instances when Yuvraj Singh rescued India's innings

Yuvraj has been one of India's greatest ever limited overs player.

@rajdeep1494 by Rajdeep Puri Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jan 2017, 13:29 IST

The very name of Yuvraj Singh brings about a rush of emotions in every Indian cricket fan. Anything and everything said about this 35-year-old fighter is too little. Arguably, one of India’s greatest limited over players ever, Yuvraj has time and again proved to be a big match player for the Men in Blue.

Having battled cancer and made a successful return to the Indian side, he has also proved to be the greatest fighter in the Indian cricket team.He has managed to get India out of trouble time and again on the biggest of stages and has been the architect of India’s victories on a number of occasions.

In this article, we take a look at the 5 instances when Yuvraj rescued India’s innings.

#5 England tour of India, 2nd ODI: India v England at Cuttack, Jan 19, 2017

There were a lot of questions raised when Yuvraj was named in the 15 member squad for the limited overs series against England at home. There were further questions asked when Yuvraj performed poorly in the first ODI at Nagpur.

Going into the 2nd match at Cuttack, there was a lot riding on his shoulder as he was looking to get back into his groove. After losing the toss, India were in a spot of bother at 25-3 and out at the crease were Yuvraj and MS Dhoni.

The duo rolled back the years and decimated the opposition bowlers as they put on a record-breaking partnership of 256 for the 5th wicket. Yuvraj had the perfect answer for his critics as he smashed his way to a career-best knock of 150 of just 127 deliveries.

After a spirited chase by the Englishmen, India eventually won the match by 15 runs to seal the series 2-0.