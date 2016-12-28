5 reasons why even thinking of appointing Suresh Kalmadi as IOA President shows how important sport is in India

Suresh Kalmadi was arrested in 2011 on account of serious corruption charges and financial crimes.

@ElRealesVikram by Vikram Mahendra Top 5 / Top 10 28 Dec 2016, 18:24 IST

Kalmadi was the prime accused in the Commonwealth Games scam

In a rather bizarre and shocking development, Suresh Kalmadi was appointed as Life President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on December 27th, 2016, in Chennai at the Annual General Meeting.

The appointment of Suresh Kalmadi has shocked everyone in the sporting fraternity and big questions are being raised over the appointment of a person accused of serious corruption and involvement in possibly the biggest sporting scam India has ever seen (2010 Commonwealth Games).

Also read: Twitter explodes as tainted official Suresh Kalmadi offered IOA Lifetime Presidency

Kalmadi was not the only controversial appointment as former President of Boxing Federation of India, Abhay Chautala, was also given the same post. Albeit an IOA Life President cannot vote, choosing the likes of Kalmadi and Chautala is nothing short of appalling and an indictment of the Indian sporting administration.

Sportskeeda looks at 5 concrete reasons why the appointment of Suresh Kalmadi is downright wrong and should be revoked with immediate effect.

#1 Prime accused in 2010 Commonwealth Games scam

Suresh Kalmadi was arrested in 2011 on account of serious corruption charges and financial crimes committed by him while he was the Chairman of the 2010 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee.

A member of the ruling party then, Kalmadi was the face of this multi-crore scam that rocked the country and exposed the rampant corruption which had plagued Indian sport for decades.

Among alleged crimes committed by Kalmadi, the prime was making inappropriate payments to equipment firms, thereby leading to huge losses for the government. Not only this, Kalmadi was also sentenced to 10 months in prison and was considered to be an “embarrassment to the country” by the Delhi High Court.