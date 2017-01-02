5 sports biopics that India can expect in 2017/18

Sports biopics seem to have become the flavour of the season with many new inspirational stories set to hit the big screens soon.

A Billion Dreams is based on the life of Indian cricket’s God – Sachin Tendulkar(Credits – Box Office Hits)

2016 was a year which saw inspiring stories of real life heroes wow spectators with their message of triumph in the face of all odds.

Sports biopics like ‘Dangal’, ‘Sultan’, ‘Azhar’, and ‘MS Dhoni - the untold story ‘, dominated the film discourse in an industry known for its mindless and popcorn entertainers.

From small independent cinema to multi-starrer big budget films, Bollywood is all set to witness the release of various sports biopic in the year 2017, a trend it chooses to carry forward from last year.

Here are the 5 sports-based movies you can expect in the year 2017-18.

#1 Sachin – A Billion Dreams

Directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka, Sachin – A Billion Dreams is based on the life of Indian cricket’s God – Sachin Tendulkar. The movie will star the Master Blaster himself, along with son Arjun Tendulkar.

The film promises to captures Tendulkar's personal and professional life in substantial detail, as well as reveal few aspects of his life which have never been seen or heard before. The first poster of the film was released in April 2016 by Sachin on Twitter. So far four posters of the film have been released, each showing a different avatar of the 43-year-old.

The film is slated to release on 14th April 2017.