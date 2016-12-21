Aamir to host special screening of 'Dangal' for Salman, SRK

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) Superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan could not make it to the special screening of Aamir Khan-starrer "Dangal" here. Aamir says whenever the two actors would like to watch the forthcoming film, he would host a special screening for the duo.

The film is set to hit the screens on Friday. Its makers hosted a special screening of the film on Tuesday night. Many Bollywood celebrities sans Salman and Shah Rukh were present for the screening. Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters, including Geeta Phogat, were also spotted at the screening of the film, which is based on the former wrestler and renowned coach and his family.

"I have messaged to Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan that whenever they would like to watch the film...as they are busy with their work. So, whenever they would like to watch it, we would definitely host a special screening," Aamir told reporters here.

The screening was also attended by celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Raj Thackeray, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Ashutosh Gowariker.

"Sachin Tendulkar and Raj Thackeray loved the film. We are happy that our hard work, especially Nitesh Tiwari's story and direction...people are enjoying it," said Aamir.

The biopic stars Aamir as Mahavir Singh Phogat. The movie is based on the wrestler's struggle to empower and encourage his daughters to become world renowned wrestlers.

"In India, especially Haryana, there is a lot of gender discrimination. When people will watch 'Dangal', their mindset will change. Parents who don't respect girl child should watch this movie and learn from it and raise their girls the way I have raised them," said Mahavir Singh Phogat.

--IANS

iv/nn/bg