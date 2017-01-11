Biopic on the youngest girl to climb Mount Everest, set for 2017 Bollywood release

The screenplay focuses on the constant hardships and the danger that a mountaineer has to survive during his/her climb.

First look of ‘Poorna’

What’s the story?

Actor turned director, Rahul Bose is now set to make a comeback with his upcoming directorial venture, ‘Poorna’, which is scheduled to hit the silver screen on 31st March.

‘Poorna’ is a biopic about Malavath Poorna, a tribal girl from Telangana who created history on May 25, 2014, by becoming the youngest girl at just 13 years and 11 months to scale Mount Everest.

Rahul Bose said in an interview,“I bought the rights from Poorna’s father and Dr RS Praveen Kumar but knew how easy it would be for someone to change the names and come up with a ‘me too’ film. But now that Poorna has been shot and will be ready to be screened for a studio in six weeks, I can talk about it.”

In case you did not know...

Malavath Poorna at the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro unveiling the first look of her biopic

Poorna is Rahul Bose’s second directorial pursuit. The 49-year-old actor who directed ‘Everybody Says I’m Fine’ in 2002, is back to directing after 15 years with ‘Poorna’.

A total of 109 tribal kids were auditioned for the movie. The role was finally bagged by Aditi Inamdar from Telangana.

The makers of "Poorna" came up with a unique promotional strategy for the movie. Malavath Poorna who scaled Everest two years ago, also climbed Mount Kilimanjaro to unveil the first look of her biopic "Poorna".

The heart of the matter

The movie recounts the story of a 13-year-old tribal girl and her astonishing journey from a village in Telangana to the summit of Mt. Everest. The screenplay focuses on the constant hardships and the danger that a mountaineer has to survive during his/her climb.

It all started when Poorna was selected out of a group of 110 students from 300 welfare schools to be sent to the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute. It was a scheme undertaken by the social welfare department called ‘Op-Everest’. Poorna was accompanied by 16-year-old Anand Sharma, a first-year intermediate student of Anupareddipalli welfare school in her climb.

What’s next?

Poorna, the film follows suit in the long list of biopics that Bollywood directors are making in the past couple of years.

However, with the skills of shooting mountaineering shots still pretty raw in the Bollywood, many hope that ‘Poorna’ will be a trendsetter in a way, a film that showcases an extreme sport like mountaineering, and exposes the gruesome hardships of a climber.

‘Poorna’ can surely be another benchmark setter for biopics in Bollywood.

Sportskeeda’s take

With a succession of sports biopics in the pipeline for 2017, Bollywood has realised that the inspiring stories of the sportspersons of India are the secret formula for box-office success. Thus, with more business, it also gives the Indian audience a chance to know their undiscovered heroes.