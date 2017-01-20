Dangal star Zaira Wasim gets in a tangle of words with Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Twitter

Vijay Goel is in the headlines for the wrong reasons yet again.

20 Jan 2017

Zaira Wasim is not one to shy away

Zaira Wasim, who played the role of a young Geeta Phogat in the recent Bollywood biopic success ‘Dangal’ has been in the headlines for the past few weeks for her comments on social media. And the girl from Kashmir, true to her nature has come out firing again, this time on Vijay Goel, the Minister of State, Youth and Sports.

Goel had tweeted a photo from the India Art Fest at Thyagraj Stadium in Delhi, which showed a painting of women in a hijab and tried to relate it to the life of the young teenage actor.

The painting featured the image of a woman inside a cage and the minister had captioned it as, “This painting tells a story similar to @zairawasim. Pinjara tod kar humari betiyaan badhne lagi hai aage. More power to our daughters!”

This painting tells a story similar to @zairawasim, | More power to our daughters!

2/2 pic.twitter.com/RaolLKrZeg — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) January 19, 2017

In reply to this, Zaira said,

@VijayGoelBJP Sir, with all respect to you, I feel I must disagree. I request you not to connect me to such a discourteous depiction. (1/3) https://t.co/BIgWVstqZh — Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim) January 20, 2017

@VijayGoelBJP Women in hijab are beautiful and free (2/3) — Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim) January 20, 2017

@VijayGoelBJP Moreover, the story depicted through this painting is not even remotely relevant to mine. (3/3) — Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim) January 20, 2017

A few days, the actor was criticised online for meeting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti as well as for acting in the film. Soon, she made an open apology to everyone on her Twitter and Facebook account, saying, "This is an open confession/apology. I know that many people have been offended and displeased by my recent actions or by the people I have recently met."

"I am being projected as a role model for Kashmiri Youth. I want to make it clear that I do not want anyone to follow in my footsteps or even consider me as their role model."

Several people responded to this incident, backing young Zaira saying for voicing her opinion, while others tweeted in favour fo Goel and lauded his attempts to give more power to the women in out society.

Vijay Goel later expressed that his comments were misunderstood by Zaira in later tweets.

The incident a few days ago has already brought Zaira to the limelight, and this incident goes to show that she is one who will not shy away from her opinion. And that attitude is certainly refreshing to see from a budding star towards who many from the young generation will look for inspiration.

In this very unfortunate that our political leaders are trying to involve a 16-year old budding actor who has just started her career in petty things which are irrelevant in many aspects. Respected ministers and others should be more careful before making such comments.