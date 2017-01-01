Dipa Karmakar returns BMW; buys a new car instead

Dipa Karmakar returned the luxury vehicle owing to rough terrain in Tripura.

PV Sindhu, Dipa Karmakar, Sakshi Malik, Sachin Tendulkar and Pullela Gopichand during the felicitation event in Hyderabad

What’s the story?

India’s first female artistic gymnast ever to compete in the Olympics, Dipa Karmakar, finally the BMW which was presented to her by cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar, for finishing 4th in the Rio Olympics.

According to Hindustan Times, Karmakar, who had no option but to return the car said, "It is beyond my dreams to return the gift as I received the key of the car from none other than India's cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar. I know very well that a gift cannot be returned. Controversy over the issue is unexpected."

In case you didn’t know...

Dipa’s coach Bisweswar Nandi was reported as saying by the Hindustan Times, “There are two main reasons behind it. First, there is no BMW service centre in Agartala, and secondly, the roads are not suitable to drive a posh car such as this. Her family bought a car recently (Hyundai Elantra), and it was a brand that has a service centre in Agartala.”

The heart of the matter

The 23-year-old gymnast was inclined to take cash instead of the BMW since it would be difficult for her to maintain the car. There are no service centres for the luxury vehicle in Tripura and the roads in the mountainous terrain would not be suitable.

The decision to return is rare in itself and not many would give up such a status of symbol willingly. Nandi maintained that it was a collective decision taken by her family and himself. The gymnast had previously mentioned that she would have opted for cash instead of a car, as the money could have been used to purchase new equipment that is necessary for her training.

She received an amount of Rs. 25 lakh instead, from the Hyderabad Badminton Association president and businessman V. Chamundeswaranath.

Sportskeeda’s take

The Sports Ministry is supposed to disburse the money for the Target Olympic Podium Scheme, which was initiated last year. The money under this scheme is meant to be spent on training athletes and their personal coaches and support staff, who represent India at the Olympic Games.

Returning the car for money instead shows the maturity and determination of Karmakar to improve as an athlete as she aims to use that money to buy new equipment.