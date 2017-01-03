Former Lebanese sprinter Haykal Moussallem killed in Istanbul nightclub attack

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the gun attack that killed 39 people

Former Lebanese sprinter Haykal Moussallem was amongst the 39 people who were killed in a terror attack on a nightclub in Istanbul at a New Year eve’s party. Moussallem was one of the 600 revellers celebrating during the early hours of the new year morning at the Reina nightclub when a gunman began firing randomly.

The Islamic State militants have accepted that they were behind the attack, stating it was carried out by a "heroic soldier". Moussallem’s wife Mireille Khoury, with whom he tied the knot just six months ago, survived the attack in the Turkish city.

Moussallem dedicated his entire life to sports, studying physical education at the Antonine University in Lebanese city Baabda from 2000 to 2006.

The sprinter next graduated from Claude Bernard University in 2008 in Lyon with a European Diploma of Physical Training. Two years later he opened his own sports centre, Club Senses, in Lebanese town Kaslik, where he had been serving as director of methodology and performance until his untimely demise.

His coaching career began at the Antonine Club Baabda, where he specialised in sprints and long jump. Moussallem’s role was to supervise and motivate the national athletes competing in numerous sports, including basketball, football, track and field events and tennis.

The 34-year old sprinter has earlier competed in the heats of the men’s 100 metres at the 2007 Asian Athletics Championships in Jordan’s capital Amman, before retiring due to injury.

The gunman, who created this mayhem fired up to 180 bullets, arrived by taxi before running through the entrance with a long-barrelled gun which he took out from the boot of the car.

A security guard and travel agent were killed near the entrance as he began firing indiscriminately at people. The attack lasted a dreadful seven minutes. CCTV footage apparently disclosed the identity of the attacker who was seen changing his jacket, before fleeing during the chaos.

Turkey’s Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu confirmed a manhunt is under way. "We hope the attacker will be captured soon," he was quoted as saying.

27 of the 39 killed were foreigners, including citizens from Belgium, France, India, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia. The bodies of the deceased are yet to be identified. Officials have reported that at least 69 people are being treated in hospital, with three still in serious condition.

The attack was the latest of several in Turkey in recent months. Islamic State, which is the subject of military action from Turkey in neighbouring country Syria, has already been linked to at least two attacks in the country last year.

The Islamic State militants group is suspected of carrying out a bomb attack on a wedding party in Gaziantep as well, where at least 30 people were killed in August. They also carried out a gun and bomb attack on Istanbul Atatürk Airport in June, killing 41 people. There was also a twin bombing outside the stadium of Istanbul team Besiktas on December 10, which killed at least 44 people.