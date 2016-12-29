Gillespie named Australia's assistant coach for Lanka T20Is

by IANS News 29 Dec 2016, 18:36 IST

Sydney, Dec 29 (IANS) Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday appointed former pacer Jason Gillespie as assistant coach of the national team for the three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka in February.

Gillespie will work with former Test opener Justin Langer, who was confirmed as head coach for the series earlier this month.

The duo will step in for head coach Darren Lehmann and his assistant David Saker, who will be on duty with the Test squad on their tour of India, which includes a four-match rubber.

Commenting on his appointment, Gillespie, who took 259 wickets in 71 Tests and 142 from 97 One-Day Internationals, said: "I'm just buzzing to get this role -- it really is an exciting opportunity -- and I'm humbled to be thought of by Cricket Australia in this regard."

"For me, the chance to be working with Justin Langer is terrific. Of course he's a friend and a former team-mate, but he's also someone who's had success in this form of the game (with two Big Bash League titles with the Perth Scorchers) and if I can learn anything from him and his approach then that would be great," he was quoted as saying by CA website.

The T20Is between Australia and Sri Lanka will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (February 17), Kardinia Park in Geelong (February 19) and the Adelaide Oval (February 22).

--IANS

tri/bg