India announce U-19 squad for ODI series against England

The U-19 side will take on England in a 5 match ODI series which begins on January 30th.

Rahul Dravid is the coach of the side. Photo credits: Indian Express

What’s the Story?

As the senior Indian side continue to dismantle England in the 3 match ODI series, the U-19 team will look to do the same in their upcoming ODI series against the Englishmen. The Board of Control for cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 18 member squad for the Indian side for the 5 match ODI series. The squad included some of the usual names who have been part of the squad for almost a year now, and also included some fresh faces as well.

In case you didn’t know...

The Indian U-19 side achieved a lot of success towards the end of last year as they cruised through the Asia Cup and came out as winners without losing a single match. They were completely flawless in all their victories and did not face many difficulties against any of their opponents. Shubhman Gill ended up as the highest run-getter of the tournament while Abhishek Sharma ended up as the 2nd highest wicket taker.

The heart of the matter

Prithvi Shaw, who had a fantastic outing with the Mumbai senior Ranji side will hope to continue his impressive form for the U-19 side as well. Abhishek Sharma, Himanshu Rana, Aayush Jamwal, Heramb Parab and Shubman Gill who were all a part of the Asia Cup winning side of last year have been included in the squad as well. The new faces include the likes of Het Patel, Ishan Porel, Mayank Rawat, and Rohan Kunnumal .

India Under 19 Squad for One-dayers: Heramb Parab, Het Patel, Himanshu Rana, Ayush Jamwal, Vivekanand Tiwary, Prithvi Shaw, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Harvik Desai, Rahul Desraj Chahar, Kamlesh Singh Nagarkoti, Salman Khan, Priyam Garg, Shiva Singh, Yash Thakur, Mayank Rawat, Rohan Kunnumal, Ishan Porel

What’s next?

After the five-match ODI series against the England U-19 side, the team will travel to Nagpur to host the Englishmen for two four-day Tests. Meanwhile, the senior side will take on England in a 3 match T20I series after their ODI series which ends on Sunday after which they will get ready to take on Bangladesh in a one-off Test in Hyderabad.

Sportskeeda’s take

It will be extremely interesting to see how the Indian U-19 side fares against England. After watching their seniors decimate the English side in the Tests and One-dayers, the youth side will look to emulate their success. Rahul Dravid, who has been an extremely influential and successful coach will look to continue his impressive run with the youngsters. The first ODI will begin on January 30th at Mumbai.