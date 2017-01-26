Indian sporting fraternity conveys wishes on Republic Day
Indian sporting fraternity wished the entire country a Happy Republic Day in their own unique way.
The Indian sporting fraternity came together on social media to convey its wishes on the country’s 68th Republic Day. From cricketers, footballers to tennis players, the biggest icons of Indian sport took to social media and extended their wishes. While some sportspersons sent out the usual wishes, others asked people to do their bit for the country in whatever manner possible.
Cricket legend and ‘Master Blaster’, Sachin Tendulkar wrote a message on Twitter, asking his countrymen to “do their bit, and also posted his picture with the tri-colour from the 2011 ICC World Cup, which India won by defeating Sri Lanka.
Former cricketer, Virender Sehwag, as always, had a unique message for his fans and compatriots. He asked Indians to not throw away the national flag and respect it on a daily basis.
Wrestlers Yogeshwar Dutt and Sushil Kumar, known for wearing their hearts on their sleeves, posted patriotic messages on Twitter.
Tennis star Sania Mirza, who is currently in Melbourne for the 2017 Australian Open, wished her fans by posting a picture with the national flag. On the other hand, legendary boxer Mary Kom sent out a message calling for unanimous respect.
Badminton stars Jwala Gutta, Saina Nehwal and Ashwini Ponnappa posted different messages on Twitter to wish everyone.
Last but certainly not the least, cricketer MS Dhoni, who is a big fan of the armed forces, was seemingly late in watching the Republic Day parade but managed to catch a bit of it towards the end.
It might be a national holiday in India but a large number of sportsmen will be/are in action on Republic Day, including the Indian cricket team, Leander Paes and several hockey players.
Also Read: Cricketers take to Twitter to wish everyone a happy Republic Day