Indian sporting fraternity conveys wishes on Republic Day

Indian sporting fraternity wished the entire country a Happy Republic Day in their own unique way.

India celebrates its 68th Republic Day today

The Indian sporting fraternity came together on social media to convey its wishes on the country’s 68th Republic Day. From cricketers, footballers to tennis players, the biggest icons of Indian sport took to social media and extended their wishes. While some sportspersons sent out the usual wishes, others asked people to do their bit for the country in whatever manner possible.

Cricket legend and ‘Master Blaster’, Sachin Tendulkar wrote a message on Twitter, asking his countrymen to “do their bit, and also posted his picture with the tri-colour from the 2011 ICC World Cup, which India won by defeating Sri Lanka.

Every #RepublicDay it's our responsibility to emerge stronger, better & more progressive as a nation. Do your bit. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/hcAO4EvBGn — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 26, 2017

Former cricketer, Virender Sehwag, as always, had a unique message for his fans and compatriots. He asked Indians to not throw away the national flag and respect it on a daily basis.

Respect our National Flag not only today but everyday.Request you to not throw away the flags anywhere after celebrations#HappyRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/YRqiNUQCHv — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 26, 2017

Wrestlers Yogeshwar Dutt and Sushil Kumar, known for wearing their hearts on their sleeves, posted patriotic messages on Twitter.



Tennis star Sania Mirza, who is currently in Melbourne for the 2017 Australian Open, wished her fans by posting a picture with the national flag. On the other hand, legendary boxer Mary Kom sent out a message calling for unanimous respect.

Wishing everyone a very Happy Republic Day all the way from Australia pic.twitter.com/xe5FvbLChC — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) January 25, 2017

Love every Indian, Respect every Indian. Happy Republic Day 2017 #HappyRepublicDay #JaiHind — Mary Kom (@MangteC) January 26, 2017

Badminton stars Jwala Gutta, Saina Nehwal and Ashwini Ponnappa posted different messages on Twitter to wish everyone.

Wishing all of you a happy republic day — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) January 26, 2017

Last but certainly not the least, cricketer MS Dhoni, who is a big fan of the armed forces, was seemingly late in watching the Republic Day parade but managed to catch a bit of it towards the end.

I really missed this a lot on this year's Republic day parade but the shoes were duly filled by the NSG Commandos. pic.twitter.com/P6QzTeOX8L — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) January 26, 2017

It might be a national holiday in India but a large number of sportsmen will be/are in action on Republic Day, including the Indian cricket team, Leander Paes and several hockey players.

