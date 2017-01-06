Indian sportspersons react to Bengaluru mass molestation incident

Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Yogeshwar Dutt, Jwala Gutta all took to social media platforms to express their concern.

Yogeshwar Dutt, Virender Sehwag and Virat Kohli all raised their voice

What’s the story?

Indian sportspersons have come out to express their grief about the recent mass molestation incident that took place in Bengaluru on New Year’s Eve. Cricketers Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, badminton player Jwala Gutta, all took to social media platforms to express their concern about the discerning matter.

This country should be safe & equal for all. Women shouldn't be treated differently. Let's stand together & put an end to such pathetic acts pic.twitter.com/bD0vOV2I2P — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 6, 2017

Change your thinking and the world will change around you. pic.twitter.com/FinDIYv2aV — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 6, 2017

Extremely disappointed & hurt at the Bengaluru #MassMolestation.

Someone's Dress is not a Yes.

This & many other such incidents need to stop pic.twitter.com/VDvud0fjm9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 5, 2017

In case you didn’t know…

On New Year’s Eve, thousands of people had flocked to one of the busiest and biggest commercial stretches in Bengaluru, the MG Road, to celebrate the dawn of 2017. However, things soon turned ugly. Many women present at the scene were molested and groped amidst the celebrations by unruly men.

Shockingly, not a single FIR was filed in spite of clear video evidence. The Police Chief wanted to push the matter beneath the shackles and went on to say that the incident had not even occurred as there was not enough evidence to prove it.

Heart of the matter

With a lot of people taking to social media to express their concern about the growing evil, several Indian sportspersons did the same.

The captain of the Indian cricket team, Kohli, posted two videos on Twitter talking about how he was shocked at the incident. He also said that the outlook of Indians needed to change and men and women should be treated as the same and with the same compassion and love.

Former cricketer Sehwag also expressed his disappointment on Twitter. He posted a photo saying that it is women who give us birth and we have no right to disrespect them. He also wrote that wearing a revealing dress does not mean yes.

Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt posted a video speaking out against the offenders. He urged one and all to stand up and raise their voices and demanded severe punishments for the guilty. Shuttler Jwala Gutta also retweeted a post by Farhan Akhtar speaking up against the incident.

This is not molestation. It's gender terrorism.. empowered by the misogynistic mentality of powers-that-be. #wakeuphttps://t.co/lMImPbqejA — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 4, 2017

What next?

This unfortunate incident has brought on a nation-wide shore of protests. A number of demonstrations have been planned throughout the country in order to spread awareness on an issue as precarious and sensitive as this.

Sportskeeda’s take

When famous personalities make a statement they set an example. Even more when they are our beloved sportspersons. Hopefully, the fans of these sportspersons can take note and also stand up against this social evil because if everyone doesn’t find a voice then there will be no change. And, the country needs change.