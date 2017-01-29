Manchester United transfer rumour: Jose Mourinho ready to let Wayne Rooney leave for China

The Chinese clubs have identified their next target as Wayne Rooney.

Rooney has been the face of the club for a very long time

What’s the story

Manchester United have decided to sanction Wayne Rooney’s move to China within the next month according to report from English media outlet The Mirror. The move, if finalised, will see the player earn more money than he has in 17 years in the Premier League.

The player has had a glorious career in England with Manchester United and Everton but a tempting offer from China means that the player could become the next high-profile signing of the Chinese Super League.

According to the report, a number of Chinese clubs are interested in getting the legendary Englishman and have offered a massive £140million if the player does make the move.

In case you didn’t know...

Wayne Rooney was signed from Everton for £25.6million in the summer of 2004. The player became an immediate fan favourite, after some inspired performances by him in the United red. Currently, the captain of both Manchester United and England, the player is well-respected in the football fraternity and recently wrote his name into the record books after breaking Sir Bobby Charlton's record to become the highest goalscorer for the Red Devils.

Rooney has been a part of some of the best Manchester United teams and under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson, he was part of the United squad that won five Premier Leagues and one Champions League.

The heart of the matter

Although the European transfer window closes on Tuesday, the Chinese Super League allows clubs to recruit players till February 28.

Wayne Rooney is considered by many as the face of Manchester United and this has only fuelled his marketing value in a country where the club has a massive fanbase. The Chinese clubs have realised the huge gains they could make if they sign a player of his stature and are willing to break the bank for this.

What next?

Rooney who currently has 18 months left on his contract has come under heavy criticism by a lot of fans as he has not performed up to the mark for the past few seasons. Fans claim that the Englishman is eating up the wage bill and it makes no sense to pay £300,000 a week for the veteran’s services.

However, one fact that cannot be denied is Rooney’s versatility which allows him to play multiple positions. This makes the player a solid option that can be considered as a plan B.

Sportskeeda’s take

Manchester United will definitely be offered a mammoth amount of cash for the Englishman who is in the dying years of his career. It does make sense to accept the deal from an economic point of view. However, Rooney also commands a brand image that is associated with the club and his move to China may be harmful to Manchester United.