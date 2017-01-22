Manchester United transfer rumour: Red Devils promise Antoine Griezmann famed #7 jersey

Manchester United have promised Griezmann something that the Frenchman would certainly like

The Red Devils want Griezmann to don Manchester United’s no. 7 shirt

What’s the story

According to The Mirror, Manchester United have promised to give the legendary no.7 shirt to French star Antoine Griezmann if the player joins them. The move which will reportedly cost the club over £70 million is gaining traction in the media and it seems that the club will be going all in to lure the player.

Griezmann is apparently on the top of Jose Mourinho’s list of targets in the summer transfer window and the Portuguese manager has made it clear that the club will give it all to get the player.

In case you didn’t know...

Antoine Griezmann is a boyhood Manchester United fan and idolised David Beckham as a kid. The player has been in sensational form for the past couple of years and has attracted the eyeballs of several top clubs. However, Manchester United have taken a special interest in the player and are keen on getting him this coming summer transfer window.

The #7 shirt has freed up after the departure of Memphis Depay to Lyon and the club have promised Griezmann that he will be the next United player to don the jersey if the move does pan out. The United No. 7 shirt has been worn by some of the best players in Manchester United’s glorious history like George Best, David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United have decided to go on a massive shopping spree this summer and Antoine Griezmann is the first name that the Red Devils want to sign. The club has decided to add a list of top players to its squad and want to challenge the European elite next season.

It has been reported that the club is willing to break the bank as they prepare to trigger the release clause for the Frenchman which stands at a reported figure of £85.5 million.

Griezmann currently wears the No.7 shirt both for France and his current club Atletico Madrid for whom he has been stellar, to say the least. The player will definitely be interested in playing with compatriot Paul Pogba, with whom he also shares a great rapport off the field.

What next?

United’s willingness to promise the no. 7 shirt means that the club definitely has huge expectations of the player and the transfer move as a whole. Following the exit of Depay and Schneiderlin, United have definitely freed up some funds. The mammoth revenue that United has been able to generate over the years also means that the club will not cower down and are prepared to give the players the wages he wants.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone has also subtly revealed that “I (he) won’t tie anybody down”, which has made it clear that Griezmann will be leaving the club.

Sportskeeda’s take

The move definitely looks a strong possibility and Griezmann will surely be a big signing for the Red Devils. Wearing the United no. 7 shirt is a matter of immense pride for any player but at the same time it brings along with it a lot of pressure which several players in the past have not been able to handle.

Griezmann surely looks like a player who can carry on the famed legacy of the #7 shirt but only time will tell us if the player does make a move to the club.