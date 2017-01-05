Ministry forms committee to frame National Sports Development Code

by IANS News 05 Jan 2017, 17:52 IST

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) The Sports Ministry on Thursday constituted a nine-member committee to make recommendations for bringing out a comprehensive National Sports Development Code across sports disciplines.

Sports Secretary Injeti Srinivas will chair the committee, which includes the likes of Beijing Olympics gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra, Olympian Anju Bobby George, legendary shuttler Prakash Padukone among others.

The other members of the committee include International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Narinder Batra, athletics coach Bishweshwar Nandi, lawyer Nandan Kamath and senior sports journalist Vijay Lokpally.

"The terms of reference of the committee are to identify basic universal principles of ethics and good governance based on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Charter international best practices, draft National Sports Development Bill, National Sports Development Code of 2011, Supreme Court and High Court judgments," the ministry said in a statement.

Joint Secretary (Sports) Onkar Kedia will team up as member secretary of the committee, which was asked to submit its report within a month.

The committee was tasked to study and identify the existing sports governance frame work, issues pertaining to good governance in administration of sports in the country and to make specific recommendations for bringing out a comprehensive Sports Code to address the issues of governance pertaining to the National Olympic Committee and National Sports Federations (NSF).

