Pacer Rabada inspires South Africa to 282-run win against Lanka

Jan 5

Cape Town, Jan 5 (IANS) South Africa gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match rubber after beating Sri Lanka by 282 runs in the second cricket Test played here on Tuesday.

Chasing a stiff 507, the visitors fell prey to young pacer Kasigo Rabada's devastating spell of 6/55 as the Sri Lankan second innings folded for a meagre 224 on the penultimate day of the match.

Resuming the day at 130/4, the visitors lost Dinesh Chandimal (30) and Upul Tharanga (12) a few overs into the day's play, which triggered a lower-order collapse.

Man of the Match Rabada spearheaded the attack, dismissing Chandimal (30), caught by Stephen Cook at short leg, to break the fifth wicket stand of 75 that was the hope for Lankan survival.

Once Chandimal was dismissed, the rest of the batting order just fell away with Rabada accounting for skipper Angelo Mathews (49), who just missed out on his 26th Test half century and then Suranga Lakmal (10) to complete his career's second 10-wicket match haul.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (1/64) then chipped in with the wicket of Lahiru Kumara (9) as he came charging down the track, only to be stumped by the quick hands of wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

Pacer Vernon Philander (3/48) then wrapped up the innings when he clean bowled Nuwan Pradeep (5) to close off the match, leaving Rangana Herath unbeaten on 35, only the third Lankan batsman to have passed 30 in the whole match.

Brief Scores: South Africa 392, 224 (Dean Elgar 55, Faf du Plessis 41, Suranga Lakmal 4/69) beat Sri Lanka 110, 224/7 declared (Angelo Matthews 49, Rangana Herath 35 not out, Kasigo Rabada 6/55, Vernon Philander 3/48) by 282 runs.

