Ramachandran to approach IOC, OCA to resolve IOA ban

by IANS News 31 Dec 2016, 20:22 IST

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) A day after the Sports Ministry suspended the recognition of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), its President, N. Ramachandran, said he will take up the issue with the government after consulting the International Olympic Council (IOC) and Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

Lashing out at the IOA for seeking more time till January 15, 2017 to reply to the government's show cause notice, the ministry on Friday suspended the national Olympic body till the time it reverses the decision to make scam-tainted duo of Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala its life presidents.

Ramachandran, who is currently in New Zealand, on Saturday issued a statement stating that he will discuss the issue with the IOC and OCA before sitting with the government to resolve the matter.

"I am away in New Zealand, on a personal issue relating to my family. I understand that the government has suspended the Indian Olympic Association due to the conferment of the life time presidency to Suresh Kalmadi and to Abhay Singh Chautala," Ramachandran said in a statement.

"The IOA is a body that has to function under the guidance and supervision of OCA and IOC. On my return in the New Year I shall discuss this issue with the OCA/IOC after their offices open in the New Year for their guidance and advice, and thereafter take this up with the government to see how this issue can be resolved," he added.

