Ranbir Kapoor offered roles of Yuvraj Singh and Dhyan Chand in their respective biopics

by Umaima Saeed Breaking 04 Feb 2017, 17:05 IST

Mumbai City FC co-owner Ranbir Kapoor may be seen essaying the role of either Dhyan Chand or Yuvraj Singh on-screen

What’s the story?

As per reports in DainikBhaskar.com, Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor has been offered the role of Yuvraj Singh in the comeback man’s biopic. Rumour mill also has it that the Mumbai city FC co-owner has been offered the role of Dhyan Chand in the hockey legend’s biopic.

"Yes, I can confirm that Ranbir has received these offers, but he has not taken a call on either. Let's see what happens in the future," a source close to the Ranbir camp told Sportskeeda.

In case you didn’t know...

It has been four years since the son of Dhyan Chand, Ashok Dhyan Chand, sold movie rights of the biopic to be made on his father’s life to producers Pooja Shetty and Aarti Shetty.

If reports are to be believed, the Shetty sisters then took the idea to Karan Johar, who agreed to co-produce the film. The biopic will depict the life of Dhyan Chand and how the legendary hockey player rose to fame during the British Raj in India.

While there is no confirmation of Yuvraj Singh’s biopic, the cricketer, at the launch of his clothing line YWC fashion, was heard joking that he would himself want to play the protagonist of his movie.

The heart of the matter

While it is confirmed that Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions will produce the biopic on Dhyan Chand, there has been no official statement from Ranbir Kapoor or the production house confirming his role in the movie.

Yuvraj Singh’s biopic will be expected to show the braveheart’s comeback journey from fighting cancer to returning and smashing Saeed Ajmal for three sixes.

What’s next?

Initially, names of superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan had come up to play the legend on screen. But as per latest developments, gossip mills are abuzz that Ranbir Kapoor would essay the part.

Sportskeeda’s take

Yuvraj Singh’s comeback, both in cricket and in life, makes for a remarkably inspiring story. And so does the little-known tale of India’s legendary hockey player Dhyan Chand, who played the sport in the army.

With 2015 and 2016 having been the years of sporting biopics in Bollywood, sports lovers will be excitedly looking forward to these two inspirational stories in 2017-18.