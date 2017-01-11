Sports Ministry reverses IOA's suspension after it drops Suresh Kalmadi, Abhay Chautala appointments

The IOA was suspended earlier for appointing Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala as life presidents.

11 Jan 2017

Vijay Goel said that he was looking forward to partnering with IOA in making India a sporting nation.

What’s the story?

The Sports Ministry welcomed the Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) decision to annul the appointments of tainted politicians Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala as life presidents and is all set to re-recognize the sporting body after it was suspended last month.

"I have seen media reports that Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has cancelled the appointment of Shri Suresh Kalmadi and Shri Abhay Singh Chautala as lifetime Presidents of IOA. I am happy that IOA has reversed its decision which augurs well for governance of sports in the country," sports minister Vijay Goel was quoted as saying to the Press Trust of India in a statement.

"By reversing their earlier decision, which appears to have been taken in a hurried manner, IOA has complied with its own constitutional obligation and also with conditionality approved by International Olympic Committee (IOC). In the renewed circumstances, we look forward to partnering with IOA in making India a sporting Nation," he added.

Injeti Srinivas, the sports secretary also said that with the IOA going back on its initial decision, the suspension will also stand cancelled.

In case you didn’t know...

The Sports Ministry headed by Vijay Goel had issued a show-cause notice to the IOA regarding the fact that at it’s Annual General Meeting in December, the body had passed a resolution to appoint Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala as life presidents despite the fact that both individuals had been charge-sheeted for corruption and other cases.

Subsequently, on the 30th of December, the Ministry had de-recognized the IOA on the same grounds and had then said that the suspension would continue until the time the sporting body rolled back it’s decision of elevating the scam-tainted individuals to the honorary positions.

The heart of the matter

Post a meeting on Monday, the IOA president N Ramachandran said that the appointments of Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala had been revoked, and did not stand owing to certain technicalities.

The IOA’s initial decision regarding the appointment of the duo as life presidents was declared as “null and void” with a view of gaining recognition from the Sports Ministry and also to evade any possible action from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

As a result of this move and as per its statement, the Sports Ministry did welcome the IOA back into its fold, revoking the suspension that had been imposed earlier.

What next?

The IOA will be reinstated to its original status by the Sports Ministry and there have been certain new norms laid down by the body. From now onwards, the sporting body has also clarified that members can make proposals in meetings but if they do not meet the criteria set forth in the Constitution then it cannot be assumed that the proposal has been approved and passed in the meeting.

Sportskeeda’s take

The decision is a win-win situation for each and everyone involved, especially the athletes who would have to indirectly bear the brunt of the appointments had the suspension continued. Moreover, it restores the faith of the general public in good governance and gives them an assurance that corruption in no form shall be encouraged when it comes to sports.

