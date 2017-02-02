Vijay Goel trolled for blindfolding himself at the inaugural event of 2nd T20 World Cup for Blind

Vijay Goel was mercilessly trolled for putting on a blindfold to show compassion towards blind cricket players

Indian cricketers posing with blindfolds (Image courtesy- Vijay Goel Twitter)

What’s the story?

Union sports minister of India, Vijay Goel got entwined in yet another controversy after he blindfolded himself at the inauguration of the 2nd T20 World Cup Championship for the Blind.

The tweet released by The Press Information Bureau (PIB) showed Vijay batting with his eyes blindfolded.

Sports Minister @VijayGoelBJP, at inauguration of 2nd T20 World Cup Championship for the blind pic.twitter.com/qj1um4PPBE — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 29, 2017

A quick glimpse of 2 ministrs playn a demo match blind folded...sportive syd of @VijayGoelBJP n @TCGEHLOT support @blind_cricket pic.twitter.com/64zrjvO0o9 — Blind Cricket (CABI) (@blind_cricket) January 30, 2017

However, his gesture did not go down well with people as the Indian Twitterati left no stone unturned to troll the sports minister.

In case you did not know

Blind cricket was first invented in Melbourne in 1922 by two visually impaired factory workers who improvised the game using just a tin can containing rocks. In 1996 the World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) started the Blind World Cups. Till now four World Blind Championships have been held,

In 2012, the first Blind World Cup T20 was conducted. India hosted the event at the tournament was played at the Aditya Academy Ground in Bangalore.

The heart of the matter

As a part of the event, Vijay Goel blindfolded himself to encourage visually impaired players but soon after the release of his picture, Twitter users started mocking him. The minister was sarcastically called a ‘modern-day Gandhari’, while some mentioned his stunt as ‘insensitive and disgusting.’

However, this is not the first time Goel has got involved in such controversies. Building up a reputation for himself when it comes to making gaffes, Goel was involved in a Twitter spat with Dangal actor Zaira Wasim just last week.

Last year, during the 2016 Rio Olympics, he was immensely criticised after he clicked a selfie with boxer Manoj Kumar even before the boxer had completed the mandatory dope test. The Games organisers even threatened to cancel his accreditation for the ‘rude’ behaviour.

Reactions

The following are some of the replies the tweet released by PIB received.

Er. Really. Is this the most sensitivity we can manage? https://t.co/Dv0FKcczv0 — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) January 30, 2017

In this Lutyens Kingdom of the Political Blind, one blindfolded is the king! Camera-crazy mantris can be foolish. But this is so insensitive https://t.co/bUot2Fw937 — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) January 30, 2017

Sportskeeda’s take

Vijay Goel has often been targeted for his faux pas and sometimes, for his incomprehensible actions at major events. While he may just have been following the words of the organisers and nothing more, the 63-year-old would sports minister would surely not have expected to get trolled in return.