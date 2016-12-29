Vijender Singh supports tainted official Abhay Chautala's IOA presidency

Vijender's tweet in support of Chautala was not received well by the public.

Vijender with Abhay Chautala in 2008

What’s the story?

In a controversial decision the corruption-tainted duo of Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala were made the life presidents of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) earlier in the week. While many sports-related personalities, including sports minister Vijay Goel had come out to express their shock at these outrageous appointments, boxer Vijender Singh has come out in support of Chautala.

Vijender, who recently bid adieu to his amateur boxing career and turned to professional boxing, took to Twitter to express his support.

I appreciate efforts put in by #AbhayChautalaji to uplift Indian boxing during 2008 when I won first Olympic medal in boxing for our country — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) December 29, 2016

The boxer had won the bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics back in 2008. At that time Chautala was the president of the Indian Amateur Boxing Federation (IABF).

Vijender expressed his gratitude on Twitter stating that he appreciates Chautala’s efforts ‘to uplift’ the sport in the country. Many people were awestruck with Vijender’s reaction and rightfully so. While the boxer might have his own reasons to show support, Chautala himself is not the ideal person one would want at the helm of an organisation.

In case you didn’t know...

The 53-year-old bureaucrat was charge sheeted in a disproportionate assets case previously. It was during his office, in 2014 when the IOA was suspended by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Chautala was the president of the IOA from December 2012 to February 2014. The ban was implemented after it was found that the IOA was fielding charge-sheeted candidates in the elections.

Also read: 5 reasons why even thinking of appointing Suresh Kalmadi as IOA President shows how important sport is in India

As a result, the IOC annulled Chautala’s election as the IOA chief. Later on, it was only after the IOA Constitution was amended that the suspension was revoked by the parent body. The amendment, however, ensured that charge-sheeted candidates would no longer be fielded in the elections.

What next?

Earlier, Chautala offered to relinquish the life presidency of the Indian Olympic Association. However, he also said that he would only do so if the IOC had reservations about his elevation to the position.

Tweet speak

The public reacted angrily to Vijender’s post, even accusing him of being manipulated by the corrupt politician.

@boxervijender good to c how politicans make sportsmen speak for them.. — Sumit vashisht (@Sumit_2311) December 29, 2016

@boxervijender sir but he is still a tainted person, which shouldn't be neglected. Right? — Aditya Chaturvedi (@aaditya1988) December 29, 2016

@boxervijender If a wrong person has taken efforts to uplift you, I think that doesn't make him good. — Shubham Sarawat (@Shubhamsarawat) December 29, 2016