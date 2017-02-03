WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals why Roman Reigns has failed to get over with the fans

The Olympic gold medalist thinks Vince McMahon will continue to push Reigns as the top guy.

What’s the story?

Soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle had some interesting things to say about WWE’s treatment of Roman Reigns in an interview with The Statement Show.

The Olympic gold medalist felt that the reason Roman Reigns has failed to get over with the fans is because WWE pushed him way too soon and neglected the slow-burn method of getting over with the fans.

In case you didn’t know...

Kurt Angle was announced as the first inductee in this year’s Hall of Fame class. The former WWE Champion is even expected to return to WWE TV for a final run and to get slotted into any of the on-going storylines.

The number of interviews Angle has been involved in has increased manifoldly ever since his association with the WWE was made public. It seems Angle is all set to work with the WWE in some capacity after the induction ceremony is done, and that is certainly best for business.

The heart of the matter

Kurt Angle was on point while analysing Roman Reigns’ WWE career thus far. He stated that WWE missed a beat by not putting a mid-card belt around his waist before he was pushed to the upper echelons.

Despite the fact that Reigns is finding it tough currently, Angle is of the opinion that the Samoan superstar possesses the talent to eventually get over one day.

They didn't have him win the European title, or I should say, the Intercontinental title, U.S. title, King Of The Ring [tournament]. They just threw him up there right away and the fans don't like that. They want you to earn your keep. If any wrestler has ever done that, I don't know of one. It seemed like they were really trying to push Roman faster than he should have been pushed. I think he will earn the respect of fans, but it's going to take a little bit more time."

Angle gave us a peek into Vince McMahon’s psyche and how the boss sees Reigns with this quote:

"for Vince McMahon, it's not a difficult choice. You keep Roman Reigns in the picture and you just continue to push him. And eventually, someday, it won't be the half and half, 50 and 50 [where] 50 [percent of the crowd] like him and 50 don't. Eventually, it'll go up, 60, 70 percent."

What’s next?

Roman Reigns is expected to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 and many fans and pundits think that the much-anticipated heel turn of ‘The Guy’ would happen during this feud. A heel turn now is exactly what the doctor ordered. But will Vince McMahon and co. do the necessary? We're not so sure.

Sportskeeda's take

Kurt Angle echoed the collective sentiments of the fans when he said that Reigns needed to win a mid-card title before he was pushed into the world title scene. But we don’t agree with his statement of Reigns getting a 50-50 reaction if he's continued to be pushed as a face. Reigns is surely the most hated wrestler on the planet and that’s the bottom line.

Reigns didn't get over organically and that has hurt his career trajectory, not from a resume's standpoint, but from a fans' perspective and their acceptance. He's supposed to be a babyface god dammit! However, one heel turn and there's still hope. All we can do is dream that it becomes a reality soon.

