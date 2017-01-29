WWE NXT TakeOver: San Antonio results and video highlights

Bobby Roode is you new NXT Champion!

The glorious champion!

Headlined by the ‘Biggest money match in NXT history’ between Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship, a fatal-4-way match for the NXT Women’s Championship, DIY’s quest to hold on to the tag team titles against the towering Authors of Pain and a host of other tantalising matches; NXT Takeover was stacked to the core.

Thankfully, it did deliver and some more. Seth Rollins returned to NXT to confront Triple H and two titles changed hands in what ended up being another epic Takeover offering. So here are the results and highlights from the show:

#1 Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger

As expected, Ten chants echoed around the arena when Tye Dillinger made his entrance. This guy is insanely over and has a great future ahead of him. Eric Young and his twisted troupe made a bone-chilling entrance and the first match of the night finally got underway.

Dilliner dominated in the early going of the match until Killian Dane’s brutal crossbody block tipped the scales in Young’s favour. Young used all his experience to wear Dillinger down. The turning point of the match was when Dillinger caught Young with a drop kick in mid-air. An overhead throw from the top rope yielded Dillinger a near fall.

Despite taking out all of the extra baggage, the numbers game eventually got the better of Tye. Young took advantage of Tye’s obsession of taking out Young’s stable mates by hitting him with the Youngblood. He went for the pinfall and picked up the win in an underwhelming opening match of the night.

Result: Eric Young def. Tye Dillinger via pinfall

Rating: 3/5