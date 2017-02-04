BMW India hosts Bangalore edition of the BMW Golf Cup International 2017

Golf tournament held amid much excitement in Bangalore

by Press Release Report 04 Feb 2017, 08:20 IST

(L-R) BMW Golf Cup International 2017 Bengaluru Winners - Mr. Karan Singhvi, Ms. Dhanalakhmi Rice and Mr. Monty Paruthi

Bangalore: BMW India kick started its much awaited golf tournament – BMW Golf Cup International 2017 in Bangalore. The BMW Golf Cup International 2017 will be held across twelve cities in India–Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Lucknow, Noida and Gurgaon.

An exclusive, invitation-only event, the BMW Golf Cup International 2017 is an amateur golf tournament series designed for esteemed BMW customers that provides the right mix for an exclusive social interaction. India is one of the 42 participating countries where more than 100,000 players will compete across 1,000 qualifying tournaments.

The winners of the tournaments from each Indian city will compete at the National Final. The national winners will come together at the BMW Golf Cup International 2017 World Final.

Participant in action at the BMW Golf Cup International 2017 Bengaluru

Mr. Frank Schloeder, President (act), BMW Group India said, “BMW Golf Cup International is the most coveted amateur golf tournament and we are proud to host the same in Bangalore. We are very inspired by the way Golf has been embraced by customers and patrons across the country. We look forward to a successful year of this tournament and are sure that it will bring the best performances from the participants.”

BMW India dealers will identify amateur golfers amongst BMW owners who would be interested in participating in the tournament. The tournaments will be held in accordance with the rules of the respective local golf club.

Mr. Navnit Kachalia, Managing Director, Navnit Motors said, “BMW Golf Cup International is an excellent platform for golfers to compete and enhance their skills. We are thrilled with the response at the Bangalore tournament. BMW Golf Cup International also presents us with a great opportunity to engage with our customers in a joyous and relaxed atmosphere.”

The BMW Golf Cup International 2017 has three categories, A (for handicaps up to 12), B (for handicaps 13 – 28) and Ladies Category (for handicaps up to 28).

The Winners of BMW Golf Cup International 2017 in Bangalore are as follows:

Men A

Winner – Mr. Karan Singhvi

1st Runner Up – Mr. Koushik RN

2nd Runner Up – Mr. HB Raju Gowda

Men B

Winner – Mr. Monty Paruthi

1st Runner Up – Mr. Darshan L.

2nd Runner Up – Mr. Murali Balgar

Women

Winner – Ms. Dhanalakshmi Rice

1st Runner Up – Ms. Lata Shivana

2nd Runner Up – Ms. Mini Kuruvilla

Others

Longest Drive (Men) – Mr. Devan Ahuja

Longest Drive (Ladies) – Ms. Priya Alex

Closest to the Pin (Men) – Anil Bhatija

Closest to the Pin (Women) – Priya Sujesh

Straight Drive (Men) – Mr. Amit S.